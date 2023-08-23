State Rep. Manny Cruz Endorses School Comm. Member Jacqueline Monterroso for Re-Election

Special to the Journal

State Representative and Salem School Committee Member, Manny Cruz, has endorsed School Committee Member Jacqueline Monterroso for School Committee.

“Jacqueline, like many of us, is the proud daughter of immigrants who sacrificed for her to have a chance at the American dream. Her humility, resilience, and hard work are values that must be represented in education. Experience and representation matters.

As the vice chair of the Salem School Committee, the State Representative of the 7th Essex, I know firsthand the skills, experiences, and values the job of being an effective education policymaker requires. Jacqueline embodies the best qualities of an impactful school committee member. I know that she will prioritize Revere’s students, families, and educators, and has the necessary skill set to increase student achievement and equity for all students. I am thrilled to endorse her candidacy for the Revere School Committee,” said State Representative Cruz.

“It’s an honor to receive State Representative Cruz’s endorsement again. When State Representative Cruz endorsed me for my first School Committee campaign in 2021, he not only became a supporter but also a great friend and mentor. I’m lucky to call state leaders like State Representative Cruz and State Senator Lydia Edwards friends, mentors, and supporters. Together, I know we can create more educational opportunities and strengthen our education systems for students, educators, and families,”said School Committee Member Monterroso.

School Committee member Monterroso has also been endorsed by Revere’s State Senator Lydia Edwards and the Greater Boston Labor Council (GBLC). In addition to endorsements, canvassing, phone banking, and so much more, her campaign is launching a listening tour across the city to learn more about voters’ concerns and questions in regards to our schools. Jacqueline is working hard to ensure she earns every vote she gets this November 7. To learn more about her campaign and when her listening tour will stop by your neighborhood, you can visit jacqueline4revere.com or find her on social media via @jacqueline4revere.