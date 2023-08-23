Councillor-at-Large Candidate Alexander Rhalimi Endorsed by Greater Boston Labor Council

Special to the Journal

Candidate for Councillor-at-Large in the upcoming election Alexander Rhalimi has received an endorsement for office from the Greater Boston Labor Council (GBGC). The following is their letter:

“Dear Alexander,

I am pleased to inform you that the Greater Boston Labor Council has endorsed your candidacy for Revere City Council, At-Large.

Right now, there is surging support for unions nationally and more workers organizing into unions daily. The time is ripe to unite against the corporate elite who want to make themselves richer off the backs of working people. With strong partnerships, we can continue to make Greater Boston a region for all of us.

Together, unions represent more than 100,000 hardworking families throughout every neighborhood in Greater Boston. We stand for opportunity, equity, and safety. We’re hotel workers, construction workers, healthcare workers, janitors, teachers, and more. We are also voters. Our labor champions on City Councils, School Committees and in Mayors’ offices across the region are essential to creating communities where working people can live and thrive.

Thank you for engaging in our endorsement process and for pledging to fight together for our communities. Please don’t hesitate to contact us with questions.