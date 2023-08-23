License Comm. Approves Fall Events Licenses

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday afternoon, August 16, in the City Council Chamber. Chair Robert Selevitch and fellow member Daniel Occena were on hand for the session.

The commission approved a number of one-day licenses for upcoming events at various locations throughout the city.

The first was an application for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License from the Joseph Leon Mottolo Post #4524 V.F.W. U.S., Inc., to be exercised in its parking lot at 61 Lucia Avenue on Saturday, September 16, from 12 p.m.–8 p.m. for a Block Party Neighborhood/Community Appreciation event. The expected attendance is 100.

Matt Cunningham, the event manager, told the commissioners that the purpose of the event is to “give something back” to the neighbors in the area for whom the post’s activities can be bothersome.

He said there will be a live band and that although the activities will be held in the parking lot, part of Lucia Ave. will be shut down to allow for patrons to move freely to and from the event safely. He said there will be a police detail.

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The commission next took up an application for six 1-day Malt/Wine Licenses from:Boston Street Soccer to be exercised at Harry Della Russo Stadium on the following dates: Sunday, August 27, from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday, September 3, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday, September 16, from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday, October 1, from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday, October 15, from 3-9 p.m, and Sunday, October 29, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The events are adult soccer games of the United Premier Soccer League with an expected attendance at each event of 100–200.

Juan Cardenas, the event manager, told the commission that the UPSL is the fourth tier of professional soccer in the U.S. He said that the purpose of the license is to provide funds for the club and to provide entertainment for the fans who attend the games. Cardenas said he himself is TIPS-certified and a trained mixologist and that anyone who serves alcohol will be TIPS-certified.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The next application came from the Impact-U Foundation for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License, Estefany Roldan, Event Manager, to be exercised at Harry Della Russo Stadium on Saturday, September 23, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. for an exhibition soccer game to raise money to support Colombian college students. The expected attendance is 1000.

A representative from the foundation said that funds will be used to assist low-income students in Colombia. The soccer games will include youth and adult teams.

Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Laurano told the commission he is aware of the event, which was held last year “and it went off well.” He said he wanted to ensure that the organizers understand that food trucks must be inspected and that all security issues are addressed.

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimous;ly approved the issuance of the license.

The next application came from Dot’s Army for a one-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License at Griswold Park on Saturday, September 9, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. for a cornhole tournament and BBQ fundraiser to benefit the Jimmy Fund. The expected attendance is 100. Renee Griffin, the event manager, said this will be the third year of the event at the St. Mary’s ball field. She said there will be a beer truck and the food will be served separately from the beer.

Arcadia St. resident Anthony Parziale said the tournament is a “great event” and urged the commission to approve the license. There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission then took up an application for the transfer of a Common Victualler License to Team Elite Pizza, LLC d/b/a Domino’s from A.M. Pizza, Inc., at 570 Broadway.

The application also requested seating for 22 patrons (the license currently is for 18) and a change in the hours of operation to Sunday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. The current operating hours are Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Christopher Bung from Team Elite Pizza, which also has a Domino’s franchise in Lawrence, said he is the new owner of the local business. There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the license transfer, along with the requested increases in seating and hours of operation.

Starbucks Corporation, d/b/a Starbucks Coffee, 25 American Legion Highway, came before the commission seeking approval for its application for Common Victualler and Entertainment Licenses with requested seating of 29 inside and six outside with requested hours of operation on Sunday – Saturday from 4:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

Daniel Brennan, who handles all permits and licenses for Starbucks, said there will be a new, free-standing Starbucks with a drive-thru at Bell Circle. He said construction is proceeding and may be completed by September. The music only will be below-conversation-level background music.

The commission unanimously granted the license.

Revere Restaurant Group, Inc., d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, 85 American Legion Highway, Victoria R. Bean, Manager, came before the commission with an application for a change of manager from Sean M. Casey.

Ms. Bean, who has been working with the business in the capacity of assistant manager and is being promoted to manager, told the commission there will be no changes to the business.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

R K & E Corp., d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill, 264 Ocean Avenue, Marilyn Symmes, manager, presented an application to amend its Entertainment License to add Floor Shows and Karaoke. The current license allows for Cable TV, DJ, Jukebox, Vocal/Instrumental Music, and Dancing by Patrons.

Robert Kelly presented the application, noting that his attorney, James Cipoletta, was unable to attend because he was stuck late in federal district court.

Selevitch stated at the outset that the City Planner had sent a letter informing the commission that the sort of male dancing — which caters to bachelorette parties — for which BK’s was seeking a license change is considered to be “adult entertainment” and is not permitted in the zoning district where BK’s Bar & Grill is located. Selevitch said that the ordinance defines “adult entertainment” as “sexual excitement.”

“I’ve seen the floor show and it is fairly harmless,” said Selevitch, “but the City Planner is saying that this falls within the definition of adult entertainment which is not permitted in this area of the city. If it were up to us, we would approve it, but this seems to be out of our hands.”

However, the commissioners approved the application for a “floor show and karaoke,” but with the admonition that the floor shows must fall within the parameters of what is circumscribed and permitted per the city ordinances, which Kelly said he will do.

The commission next took up the long-standing matter of a hearing into alleged license violations by Four Partners, Inc. d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach, 492 Revere Beach Boulevard, including unauthorized transfer of ownership, not having an approved license manager, and unlicensed entertainment. This matter had been continued from the commission’s July meeting.

Attorney Joseph Franzese represented Antonia’s and stated that all of the company’s required paperwork and documents have been updated and forwarded to the state ABCC for approval.

Upon hearing the positive news, the commission voted to dismiss the enforcement action.thereby bringing the matter to a close.

The final business of the evening was a hearing regarding allegations that TBS Beverage, Inc., d/b/a Ocean Liquors, 210 Shirley Avenue, in Orr Square, was making sales of alcoholic beverages to intoxicated persons.

Atty. Matthew Porter of the firm Vieira & DiGianfilippo Ltd. represented TBS Beverages.

“I’ve talked at length with my client and we are not disputing the allegations,” said Porter. “My client has been doing this for 13 years and takes this very seriously. There is a Revere Beach constituency that comes off the beach intoxicated and there is a large homelessness issue as well.

“The employees have been recertified with TIPS training and are redoubling their efforts in a very challenging area. This is a problem that goes well beyond their store,” Porter continued. “The employees have been refusing to sell liquor to persons, but these patrons have stolen items such as nips and have been threatening the store employees

“We are refusing 20-30 sales per day, but they still are drinking in front of the store and drinking right in front of us,” said Sukhjinder Pal Singh, the owner of the business.

Police Chief David Callahan was on hand for the hearing and urged Singh to call the police if there are any problems in the future and also to call if employees are afraid to leave the premises at closing time.

The commission then voted to place the matter on file, but can resurrect it if there are issues in the future.

The commissioners concluded the meeting by voting to ask the owners of Carnaval Latino Restaurant Bar on Everett St. (formerly Nino’s Restaurant) to respond to several reports of disturbances such as fighting, gang activity, and loitering.

The commission’s next meeting is set for September 20.