Ballot Positions Selected for Preliminary Election

Revere Election Commissioner Paul Fahey has announced the following ballot positions for candidates in the Sept. 19 preliminary election:

In the race for Mayor, candidates will appear in the following order:

1. Steven Morabito

2. Patrick Michael Keefe, Jr.

3. Gerry Visconti

4. Daniel Rizzo

In the race for Councillor-at-Large, candidates will appear in the following order:

1. Stephen Damiano, Jr.

2. Michelle Kelley

3. Alexander Rhalimi

4. Edward J. Almeida

5. Anthony Parziale

6. Anthony T. Zambuto

7. Juan Pablo Jaramillo

8. Robert J. Haas III

9. Marc Silvestri

10. Donald Martelli

11. Wayne D. Rose

In the race for Ward 1

Councillor, candidates will appear in the following order:

1. Joanne McKenna

2. John Joseph Stamatopoulos

3. Brian Averback

In the race for Ward 4

Councillor, candidates will appear in the following order:

1. Paul Argenzio

2. Gregory Murray

3. Herby Jean-Baptiste

In the race for Ward 5

Councillor, candidates will appear in the following order:

1. Randall Mondestin

2. Ralph A. Celestin

3. John F. Powers

4. Angela M. Guarino- Sawaya