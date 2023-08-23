Bus Stop at Jack Satter House Will Remain in Place

Special To The Journal

Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe said that the existing bus stop at the Jack Satter House will remain in place.

The MBTA had been considering removing the bus stop as part of its bus network redesign project.

“The City of Revere has been in regular communications with the MBTA regarding its redesign project and the potential impacts on the 411-bus line,” said Keefe. “We expressed to MBTA officials our concerns for the removal of the stop at the Jack Satter House. We have recently learned that the MBTA has decided to postpone consideration on this stage of the redesign until 2025 at the very earliest.

“We were encouraged by this development and in the meantime will continue to work with MBTA leadership to advocate for the residents of the Jack Satter House,” concluded Keefe.

Leaders of the Jack Satter House Tenants Association lauded the MBTA’s decision.

“I think it’s wonderful news and I’m excited and happy for all the residents of the building that rely on it on a daily basis,” said Roxanne Aiello, president of the Tenants Association. “A lot of residents don’t drive and need to go shopping and to other places, and I thank the City of Revere for working so hard to keep the bus stop for us.”

Tenants Association Vice President Joanne Monteforte said, “I’m thrilled about the 411 bus stop. People won’t have to walk a mile to get a bus, and it’s very dangerous to cross North Shore Road to get the bus. After our fighting and holding signs, we won again. Thank you to Patrick Keefe for helping at the city level. We appreciate it.”