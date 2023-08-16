State Requires More Involved Environmental Review for Gibson Park Project

By Adam Swift

Last month, the state’s Secretary of Environmental and Energy Affairs ruled that the city will not be able to use an expedited Environmental Impact Report (EIR) process for the Gibson Park reconstruction project.

The city had requested that Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Rebecca Tepper allow a single EIR in lieu of the usual two-stage draft and final EIR process.

“While I acknowledge the resiliency and recreational benefits that the project is intended to offer, comments submitted by Agencies raise concerns about the success of the shoreline protection features to provide near- and long-term resiliency, the precise extent of wetlands impacts, and compliance with regulatory standards,” stated Tepper. “A complete review of impacts should be conducted to ensure a sustainable project design that protects and enhances environmental resources. A thorough review also ensures that public funds are expended in a manner that maximizes benefits over the long term, particularly when considering future climate conditions.

The Gibson Park reconstruction and a major upgrade to the surrounding riverfront area has been a city priority for the past several years.

Earlier this summer, the City Council approved a resolution to allow the city to file with the Massachusetts Executive Office and Energy and Environmental Affairs a grant application for the Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) Program.

The Gibson Park proposed project goals include introducing a new multi-purpose natural grass field with lighting to support multiple recreational activities for youth and adults and an ADA perimeter walkway, according to Elle Baker, the city’s open space and environmental planner.

The scope of the project at the park itself includes the removal and replacement of the existing baseball diamond with a new, larger multi-purpose field. The scope also includes providing lighting to support extended hours of playtime, and new tennis courts.

City officials said they will abide by the state EIR ruling and will proceed with care and concern for the area.

“The Gibson Park project involves a number of aspects that have an effect beyond just the park itself,” said Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe. “These will have long-term benefits for the Riverside neighborhood and the Rumney Marsh Area of Critical Environmental Concern. As such, the project involves federal, state and local funding which implicate rigorous state and local permitting processes.”

Keefe said the Gibson Park reconstruction is an intricate project that will ultimately provide a significant improvement in the area.

“While these requirements are likely to lengthen the project timeline, I am more concerned that it follows a deliberate course that improves the conditions of the surrounding area, achieves the highest flood-reduction possible, and provides the best recreational amenities that comply with the strict regulations that protect the area,” said Keefe. “The City will do everything to advance the project, and always within full compliance with the various rules and laws that govern the area.”

Furthermore, the project is near several Environmental Justice (EJ) Neighborhoods and—because of a December 2021 law—an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) is now required, which wasn’t the case with MEPA projects permitted before that time.”

Given the complexity of the project, Director of Planning and Community Development, Tom Skwierawski, said it wouldn’t be prudent to establish a firm timetable until necessary MEPA approvals have been reached.

“Would I have liked to have expedited the process? Of course,” he said. “But given the circumstances highlighted above, I feel confident that this deliberate process will yield a result that improves conditions for the surrounding EJ neighborhoods, achieves the highest flood risk reduction possible as well as providing the optimum recreational amenities under the strict regulations that apply in the ACEC. For our part, the City of Revere will do everything in our power to move this critical project through to completion as soon as possible.”