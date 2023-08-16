Silvestri Will Leave His Position As Revere Veterans Office Director: Appointed New Ombudsman at Chelsea Veteran’s Home

Marc Silvestri, a highly decorated veteran of the United States Army, is stepping down as director of the Revere Veterans Office to become the ombudsperson at the Chelsea Veterans Home.

Silvestri will leave his position in Revere Aug. 25 and take on his new leadership role Aug. 28 at the Chelsea Veterans Home (formerly the Chelsea Soldiers Home).

In his new position, Silvestri said he will work with Veterans Home residents, their families, and staff to discuss and resolve issues and advocate for their rights.

Silvestri, 45, was appointed director of the Revere Veterans Office by former Mayor Brian Arrigo in February, 2017. He served for six-and-a-half-years as director.

Silvestri joined the U.S. Army in 2006 and was medically retired in 2011. He was a United States Cavalry Scout who was first stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. Silvestri’s 60-person Cavalry unit traveled to the mountains of Afghanistan to replace an infantry platoon of more than 120 soldiers.

“We were the most attacked base (Combat Outpost Lowell on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border) in both wars,” said Silvestri.

Silvestri received the Bronze Star with Valor and the Purple Heart in recognition of his heroism and life-saving efforts during the war.

“I came home in 2011 and I was in a very dark place both mentally and physically,” said Silvestri. “I had a bout with opioid dependency where I was being overprescribed by doctors and underprovided for. I got myself some help from the VA and strong family bonds and connections. I went back to school, received my degree in American Studies from Salem State, and really got my life back.”

Sivestri said he is looking forward to beginning as ombudsperson at the Chelsea Veterans Home.

“I’m very excited and grateful for this opportunity that stems from Mayor Arrigo appointing me as Revere’s veterans’ director in 2017,” said Silvestri. “The relationship that I’ve built with veterans, families, and everyone in Revere has been a life-changing experience and something that I will forever hold in my heart. It’s helped me become the person I am today, and it will help me succeed in the next chapter of my life.”

A 1997 graduate of Revere High where he is the school’s all-time rushing leader with more than 3,000 yards, Silvestri is running for re-election as a Councillor-at-Large in Revere. “I hope to continue to serve the residents as a city councillor if they see fit and re-elect me.”

Marc and his wife, Nicole, have two daughters, Sienna, 20, who is a studying political science at Bunker Hill Community College, and Sage, 13, who is an eighth grader in the Revere school district. Marc is the son of Joseph Silvestri and Sharon Silvestri.