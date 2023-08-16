News Briefs

Revere Mayoral Debate Set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at RHS

The Revere Chamber of Commerce, under the leadership of President Patrick Lospennato and Executive Director Erica Porzio, will host the Revere Mayoral Debate

on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Revere High School Auditorium.

The four candidates for mayor in Revere’s 2023 municipal election – Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe and Councillors-at-Large Dan Rizzo, Gerry Visconti, and Steven Morabito – will participate in the debate.

Stephen Quigley, president of the Revere Journal, will be the moderator of the debate. Quigley’s father, Andrew P. Quigley Sr., and grandfather, Lawrence Quigley, served multiple terms as mayor of Chelsea.

Attorney Niles Welch, vice president of the Revere Chamber of Commerce, and Getrude Mageza, RCC board member, will be the debate panelists.

Tickets will be available at the door on a first come, first serve basis.

The debate will be broadcast live by Revere TV.

Acting Mayor Keefe Announces ‘Responsible Roadways Revere’

Acting Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. announces “Responsible Roadways Revere,” an infrastructure improvement initiative that seeks to increase safety and mobility across this city.

The City of Revere will be installing speed tables across neighborhoods to help reduce car speeds and deploy traffic strategies to calm neighborhood streets. The City has and continues to analyze data from Revere 311, public safety, as well as traffic patterns to best determine where the street humps will be placed. As part of the Responsible Roadways in Revere, there are four additional speed tables scheduled to be installed across the city before the end of the year.

“Revere residents have been clear from day one: We need to make our roads safer,” said Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe. “Road safety is not just a transportation challenge, it impacts all of our residents, and that is what we are addressing here today. This initiative uses data, community feedback, and traffic patterns as just one solution to creating Responsible Roadways in Revere.”

Revere 311 has received nearly 400 speeding and street safety-related requests. In 2022, Revere 311 saw a record-high request for street safety measures to be implemented. To date, speed tables have been installed at Fenno Street and Sargent Street, Acting Mayor Keefe and the City of Revere plan to expand this program in 2024.

This work coupled with the City’s overall master plan, Next Stop Revere, will create the tools and policies necessary for the next generation of success in Revere. For more information regarding the master plan, please visit Revere.org.