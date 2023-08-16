Revere Nonprofits Receive Partnership Grants From the Foundation Trust

Special to the Journal

The Foundation Trust, a private operating foundation serving the greater Boston area, is pleased to announce its 2023 grant recipients. Since our first grant solicitation cycle in 2019, over $80,000 has been awarded in scholarships and grants to nonprofit organizations serving the Revere community, including over $23,000 this year.

“Thank you so much for once again including Revere in your charitable giving program,” contributed Daniel Rizzo, former Mayor of Revere. “Now more than ever, this type of assistance is desperately needed. I am proud to be affiliated with your family and organization.”

Recipients were chosen from nonprofits and municipal programs operating in the Foundation Trust’s program areas including overcoming trauma and adversity, elevating high-risk youth and communities, and enriching quality of life for adults living with chronic conditions.

Dr. Joseph Spinazzola, Executive Director of the Foundation Trust said, “Revere is a unique city that is of importance to Massachusetts and the nation. Throughout its rich history, Revere has always been a vibrant and important nexus of cultures. Our family began its American dream here, and we are proud to support its many nonprofit and municipal programs that help its residents thrive.”

A grant to CAPIC/Revere Police Activities League (PAL) (http://www.capicinc.org) will support the expansion of summer 2023 programming for the Revere Police Summer Youth Academy which serves at-risk youth. “The Revere Police Activities League and the Revere Police Department are honored to be chosen as a recipient of Foundation Trust Grant for the summer of 2023. We are excited about the opportunity to work closely with The Foundation Trust while providing structured programs and building positive relationships with the youth of our community. The Foundation Trust grant provides financial support that allows the Revere Police Activities League and the Revere Police Department to continue its important work within the community,” shared Kris Oldoni, Program Director of CAPIC/Revere Police Activities League.

“The Revere Police Activities League is an anti-drug and anti-violence organization that promotes career awareness to the at-risk youth population and has been operating now for nearly 20 years. The money derived from the Foundation’s generosity will no doubt be used to support programming, provide awareness, and change lives,” added Rizzo.

The Foundation Trust is excited to be involved in developing new programming with long-standing organizations. A grant to the Revere Community School (https://sites.google.com/rpsk12.org/revere-community-school/programs) will support English and technology classes for seniors, a nutrition program, and piloting a job training program for students. “Revere Community School is grateful to the Foundation Trust for their generosity and partnership. Their continued support of our work will enable us to develop new and creative programs that directly impact adult learners and vulnerable communities,” commented Revere Community School’s Manager, Fatou Drammeh.

Daniel Rizzo, added, “The Revere Community School is near and dear to me personally as it was a program I started back in 2013 when I was Mayor with the help of then Superintendent Dr. Paul Dakin, Principal Dr. Lourenço Garcia, and Fatou Drammeh. Today, the Revere Community School (RCS) serves well over 1000 adult learners who come from a very diverse population that includes students/participants that speak more than 20 different languages and come from more than 30 different countries. They assist and support clients through ESOL, Citizenship, HiSet, Computer classes, and more. We are extremely proud of their progress and contributions to our community.”

A grant to the Revere High School Outdoors Club will expand their activities to include indoor and outdoor rock climbing at local reservations such as Lynn Woods. Andrew Turchon, Revere High School teacher and Outdoors Club advisor said, “The RHS Outdoors Club is thrilled to partner with Foundation Trust as we expand our programming and outreach at Revere High School.”

Revere was one of two communities including Melrose eligible for Foundation Trust partnership grant awards this year. These awards, in addition to small gifts, continuing multi-year awards, and other community outreach total more than $78,000 distributed in 2023 to small and medium-sized nonprofit organizations in the Greater Boston area.

The Foundation Trust is a private philanthropic foundation serving Greater Boston. To learn more about the Foundation Trust, visit www.FoundationTrust.org.