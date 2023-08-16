Decades of Rock Ready To Shake Up Revere in Summer Concert Series

Al Terminiello Jr. is a professional photographer by trade, but he also plays a superb bass guitar.

Terminiello and his well-known classic-rock band, Decades of Rock, will perform at the Revere Summer Concert Series Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in front of the American Legion Post 61 building on Broadway.

There will be a beer garden and BBQ, staffed by veterans, beginning at 5 p.m. and continuing until 7 p.m.

Terminiello said he is looking forward to the band’s show in his hometown.

“We’ve been together as a band for 11 years, performing all over the North Shore at many large, outdoor venues, including the Topsfield Fair for the last seven years,” said Terminiello. “Our music is all classic-rock from the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, and it’s all family-friendly music. The band is really looking forward to playing in Revere in what will be only Revere appearance this season.”

Terminiello will be joined on stage by lead singer Gardner Trask III, lead guitarists Chaz Mackin, Bob Capoccia, and Ed Dorando, drummer Tony Aloisi, and keyboardist Terry Leppo.

“We’ve put together a special set of music to accommodate the people in the Revere audience who love to sing and dance,” said Terminiello, a lifelong resident of the city.