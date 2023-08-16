GBLC Endorses School Committee Member Jacqueline Monterroso for Re-Election

The Greater Boston Labor Council (GBLC) has endorsed School Committee Member Jacqueline Monterroso for a second term on the Revere School Committee.

“On behalf of the 100,000+ union members and families in our region, the Greater Boston Labor Council is proud to announce our endorsement of Jacqueline Monterroso. As a union member and labor champion, Jacqueline understands that Revere is a union city and will fight to keep working people at the heart of her service. Jacqueline has a clear vision for Revere and we are proud to endorse her candidacy for School Committee.” said Darlene Lombos, Executive Secretary-Treasurer for the GBLC.

“I’ve been a proud union member since the start of my career. First, in the teachers union and now a current member of SEIU 509 through my job at the MA. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Labor champions in elected office are essential to creating communities where working people can live and thrive. Revere is a proud union city. Thousands of union workers call Revere home, and I hope to continue building a coalition with labor advocates like the GBLC in order to further serve the students, educators, and working families of Revere,” said School Committee Member Monterroso.

As school committee member, Jacqueline brings teaching experience, leadership in education policy at a local and state level, and knowledge of statewide and national resources. She is running to further students’ college and career readiness, to strengthen our educators’ recruitment and retention systems, and to increase family engagement. To learn more about her campaign you can visit jacqueline4revere.com or find her on social media via @jacqueline4revere.