Angela Guarino-Sawaya Ward 5 Candidate Visits Jack Satter House to an Overwhelming Reception

Special to the Journal

Before a crowd of more than 80 residents of the Jack Satter House last Wednesday night, Candidate for Ward 5 City CounciI, Angela Guarino-Sawaya outlined what Revere seniors can expect if she is elected.

Commenting on the time, Angela said, “I am completely honored and humbled by the overwhelming show of support that I have received from the residents of the Jack Satter House (Hebrew Senior Life). I was able to share a few personal moments of my life that have made me who I am today.

The room was filled with so much love and was undeniably standing room only! I left there tonight knowing that not only am I being true to myself when speaking from the heart but more confident than ever that I have made the right decision of following my path- being a voice for the people! I will not falter from being the Ward 5 City Councilor that you can count on.

My speech to the seniors affirmed my commitment to the betterment of private and public programs benefitting all seniors in our community. It is important that we as political leaders make sure that Seniors are not left behind and all alone to fend for themselves.

We must instill to the MBTA the critical importance to seniors of keeping a bus stop at Oak Island to assure their connection to our community. Likewise, expanding free or minimal fare on all public transportation for our seniors, especially the neediest ones.

Utility companies like National Grid and Xfinity/Comcast, can easily afford to extend discounts to seniors, considering the huge profits they make. I will advocate for them.

Health care is perhaps the most expensive portion of our budgets. There are too many seniors that have to make the difficult choice between meds or food. That should never be the case.

Now is the time for a New Wave of Representation… I hope to earn your vote on Sept. 19, and Nov. 7, because I want to be your Champion at City Hall who will tirelessly fight for you.”