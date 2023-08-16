Four Revere Police Officers Take Their Oaths of Office at Swearing-In Ceremony

Four Revere Police officers took their oaths of office at a swearing-in ceremony Monday at the City Council Chambers.

City Clerk Ashley Melnik administered the oaths to Seth Wysanski, Orion King, Shayna Mullen, and Michael McLaughlin before an audience of proud family members and guests.

Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe congratulated the four officers on their milestone.

“This is a very important day for the City of Revere, but also a very important day for the officers and their families,” said Keefe. “Today we take another step to fully staff our Revere Police Department, assuring that public safety is a top priority and our police can respond to the public’s call. Our police officers are educated and trained to manage the challenges and demands of a modern police work force, dedicated to serving and protecting the public. We welcome four new officers and one special service officer to our newest patrol of the Revere Police Department. We congratulate them and their families and offer our best wishes on their future success, and always stay safe and keep the residents of Revere safe.”

Chief Callahan thanked the families for their support of the four new officers. “It’s a very noble profession. It’s a challenging and difficult profession, but these folks have decided to enter law enforcement,” said Callahan. “We really need them more now than ever.”

Callahan said the four police officers attended the Police Academy at Northern Essex Community College. “They spent 26 arduous weeks at the training facility for the police department. Our officers are very well trained. They (NECC) do a fabulous job. I can’t thank enough Mayor Keefe, our elected officials, and especially the families for being here now to see this day. I can remember the day when I was standing here with Executive Officer Sean Randall over 32 years ago. It flies by. But it’s a tremendous career, it’s very rewarding, and you folks will be able to help the community very well.”