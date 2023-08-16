Alfred Buccilli Brought Joy to Many Revere Residents at His Sub Time Store

Alfred “Al” Buccilli was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a medic while stationed in Germany during the Korean War. When he returned from the war, he took a job as machinist at General Electric in Lynn, becoming head of the department.

Then at the age of 40, Mr. Buccilli opened his own sub shop, Buccilli’s Sub Time, on American Legion Highway.

Mr. Buccilli, a beloved business owner and long-time member of the Revere Licensing Commision, died on Aug. 6, 2023. He was 94.

Mr. Bucilli, known for his generosity and kindness to customers, was highly respected by his friends, who would often stop by Sub Time for a sandwich or to gather upstairs in the function room.

“He had so many nicknames,” recalled his daughter, Paula Buccilli-Noto. “He was Butch, he was Al – he and his friends had so many nicknames for each other.”

A Love of Revere

According to Paula, her father was born in the family home on Bane Street.

Al met Sylvia Rolli, the lady who would become his future wife, at the Ocean View Nightclub on Revere Beach Boulevard. The couple enjoyed many happy nights ballroom dancing at Revere nightclubs. “Jerry Vale sang at their bridal shower,” said Paula.

The Bucillis also worked as a team in the family’s businesses.

Mr. Buccilli devoted a lot of his volunteer efforts to local organizations such as the VFW and the Knights of Columbus and served for many years on the License Commission and later on the Zoning Board of Appeals. He was a sponsor of Row Row Row in Revere in the earliest years of the race.

Though he had moved to Lynnfield, Mr. Buccilli traveled to Revere each day.

“Up until the last few months of his life, he still drove himself to Revere each morning – he’d pick up all the papers in the parking lots where he owned properties, he’d go every day and fix anything that was broken,” related Paula. “He was always working.”

Paula also recalled that her father built several homes on Trifone Road and Amelia Place.

“He was a jack-of-all-trades. Anything you can imagine, he did – electrical, the tile floors, the ceiling beams – he could do it all,” said

His Reign at Sub Time

Mr. Buccilli opened Sub Time in 1973. The store became a big hit, offering steak bombs, chicken parmigiana subs, and other custom-made sandwiches.

“People were in there all time enjoying my father’s steak and cheese and Italian subs,” recalled Paula. “I would say Sub Time was known for my father’s steak and cheese.”

Sub Time became a gathering place for his friends and for students who would make the short trek from the nearby high school to Sub Time.

“One day the truant officer came to Sub Time, and my father hid all the students in the back so they wouldn’t get in trouble,” said Paula.

Friends paid tribute to Mr. Buccilli through their stories of love and friendship during the memorial observance.

“I can’t tell you how many people showed up from high school in the 1970s and 1980s, saying how much they loved my father,” related Paula. “He talked to everyone. Sub Time was such a famous place. [Former Speaker of the House] Tip O’Neill, Sen. John Kerry, all the politicians were in there every morning. State Police, Revere Police, my father gave free coffee to everyone. The place would be packed in the morning. We had a function room upstairs, and it was just like a big clubhouse.”

Every life is a story. Mr. Alfred “Al” Buccilli’s story began when his father, Carlo, came to Revere from Italy. Once he was established, Carlo brought his wife, Mary, to Revere.

“When my father [Al Buccilli] got married, he built the house on Vane Street,” said Paula. “My father was the best. He was so generous. He took care of his family and friends. There was nobody like him.”