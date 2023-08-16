Disabilities Comm. Urges Revere Officials To Support Bill To Create More Accessible Trails

The Revere Commission on Disabilities held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday evening, August 8, via Zoom. On hand for the meeting were chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, Jason Barone-Cichocki, Robert Brown, and Mario Grimanis, Revere High student member Sophia Marmoucha also was on hand for the meeting.

Meg Bandarra, the founder of the Unpaved Trails for All Foundation, a grassroots advocacy group that provides education about accessible trails and the need for more everybody-nature spaces, was the guest speaker.

Bandarra informed the commission of pending legislation to expand access to trails for people of all abilities with a focus on public health, environmental justice, and equity.

“Green space is healthy space,” she said. “It reduces stress and improves physical and mental well-being, especially for people with limited mobility, who are more likely to suffer from stress-related illnesses.”

Bandarra presented the shocking statistic that only 7.5 miles — out of the state’s 4000 miles of unpaved recreation trails in state parks — are truly accessible. She said it is estimated that 47 percent of the state’s population, including those over 65 and under five, in addition to persons with disabilities, could benefit from better accessibility to the unpaved recreation trails in state parks.

The legislation would create a Trail Access Working Group in order to make recommendations with the goal of increasing the number of accessible trails throughout the state. Bandarra advocated for local residents to contact their elected officials at both the state and local levels to support the bill.

The commissioners then voted unanimously to urge the Revere legislative delegation to support the bills and to request the City Council to adopt a resolution to express support for the legislation.

In other business:

DeCicco reported to the group that the City Council has adopted Mass. General Law c. 40, s. 22G regarding parking fines for those who park illegally in handicapped spots. That statute states as follows:

“Any city or town which has accepted the provisions of section eight J is hereby authorized to allocate all funds received from fines assessed for violations of handicap parking in said city or town to the commission on disabilities.

“Funds so received shall be deposited by the city or town treasurer in a separate account and shall be used solely for the benefit of persons with disabilities. Said account shall be established by the city or town treasurer and shall be kept separate and apart from all other monies. Expenditures from said account, including accrued interest, if any, shall be made upon the recommendation of the commission on disabilities in accordance with the accepted procedures of the city or town for the disbursement of funds, including the approval of the mayor and city council or the town manager or board of selectmen. The city or town accountant shall submit annually a report of said account to the mayor and city council or the town manager and board of selectmen for review and a copy of said report shall be forwarded to the bureau of accounts.”

Brown presented the update for the Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC) of which he is the chair. He said SEPAC will conduct its annual election of officers on August 20 with the first meeting of the new school year set for Aug. 27.

DeCicco reported that he attended a legislative hearing on a bill that would mandate hybrid meetings (both Zoom and in-person) for all municipal meetings. Cities and towns presently have the option of holding hybrid meetings.

“Cities and towns that oppose this legislation cite the financial costs, but that should not be a barrier,” said DeCicco, who added that the real barriers are those faced by those with disabilities who are unable to attend city and town government meetings in-person.

DeCicco provided an update to his fellow commissioners about two regional meetings he recently attended.

The first was the Massachusetts Office on Disabilities (MOD) Zoom meeting on July 18, He said the meeting discussed Emergency Management that includes people with access and functional needs in the event of an emergency within a community.

He said the meeting discussed many topics including:

• How emergency management works in Massachusetts;

• Developing municipal emergency plans;

• Individual emergency preparedness;

• Practical steps to make your city/town’s emergency plan more inclusive of people with disabilities and access and functional needs; and

• How disability advocates and emergency management directors can best exchange feedback.

DeCicco also attended Massachusetts Office on Disabilities (MOD) statewide COD/ADA Zoom meeting on July 19. Discussions included:

• AG Open Meeting Law updates;

• ADA regulations;

• City & Town reasonable accommodations at public meetings;

• MODS reasonable accommodations after the end of the Covid-19 public health emergency; and

• Disability Placard provisions and penalties under the Registry of Motor Vehicles provisions and M.G.L. c. 90, § 2, along with how to report placard misuse and abuse.

DeCicco concluded the meeting by reading the commission’s monthly reminder:

“The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will be able to answer most questions but if they are unable to or if you would like a call back from our department, please ask to be transferred to the Disability offices voicemail and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.

“As always please let us know if you would like something discussed or brought up and added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can let us know if you would like to speak on any issue or concern. The Commission is here to help and assist all the disabled residents and families of Revere.”

The commission’s next meeting via Zoom will be Tuesday, September 12.