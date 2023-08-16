Caggiano Receives Endorsement From Colleague in Regional School Committee Contest

Northeast Regional School Committee member Anthony Caggiano, who is running for a seat on the Revere School Committee, has been endorsed by Mike Wall, a colleague on the Regional School Committee.

Wall, who represents Chelsea on the Regional School Committee and is its longest-serving member, said that Caggiano “is the right person for Revere.”

“Anthony stands for what he does. He’s very meticulous, does his homework, prepares well for meetings, and he asks the right questions. He’s doing a great job at Northeast Regional, and I think he’ll do the same on the Revere School Committee,” said Wall.

Caggiano said he was grateful to Wall for the endorsement of his candidacy.

“We all get endorsements, but to get an endorsement by a colleague who’s been on the board for more than 40 years – and he doesn’t give out a lot of endorsements – it’s very moving,” said Caggiano “It doesn’t happen very often. This one’s very special.”

Caggiano, who was elected to the Regional School Committee in November, 2020, said Wall has been a mentor and friend during their service at Northeast, a regional vocational high school located in Wakefield.

“Mike has been a mentor for me, a great colleague, and a friend,” said Caggiano. “I’ve always admired the way he represented his city and how he he’s always been there for the City of Revere, and I hope I’ve reciprocated that. He was very helpful in the new plumbing program that Revere’s starting in September,” added Caggiano.

Caggiano is one of 11 candidates for the six elected seats on the Revere School Committee. There will be no preliminary election for Revere School Committee in September. The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7.