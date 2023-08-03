Former Ward 1 Councillor Rita Singer Visits Revere Beach

Former Revere Ward 1 City Councillor Rita Singer visited Revere Beach July 20 along with other residents from Cohen Florence Levine Assisted Living, Chelsea.

Interestingly, the group’s van traveled over the Rita Singer Bridge on Revere Beach Parkway.

The bridge was named in honor of Rita’s many years of outstanding service in the City of Revere.

Singer served more than 20 years in the Ward 1 position on the City Council, representing Beachmont and other neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Immaculate Conception Church.

“I loved being a city councillor and doing what I could be for Revere residents,” said Singer. “The people were great. I served with great mayors and councillors.”

Personable, vibrant, and warm-hearted as ever, Rita said she is enjoying her residence on Admirals Hill in Chelsea.

“Cohen Florence Levine Estates is excellent,” related Singer. “I’m back where my roots are. I was born and brought up in Chelsea, and I graduated Chelsea High in 1952.”

Rita Singer, who shared 70 years of marriage to her husband, the late Daniel Singer, has three sons, Bruce Singer, Paul Singer, and David Singer, and a daughter, Leah Singer. Her grandson, Joe, is a Revere Police Department schools resource officer.