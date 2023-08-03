John Powers Will Be a Candidate for the Ward 5 Council Seat

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers will be a candidate for the seat in the Sept. 19 preliminary election.

Powers waited until late in the election process to pull his nomination papers. He pulled his nomination papers last Friday and submitted more than 100 signatures to the Revere Election Department for certification.

“I am a candidate in the Ward 5 race, and my platform is going to be the contributions that I’ve made to Ward 5 and the positive things that have been done,” said Powers. “I’m very proud of my service in Ward 5.”

Powers has been recovering from injuries that he sustained in a serious fall at his home. “Everything is healing in the right way now,” said Powers. “I want to continue my service to the residents of Ward 5 and finish things that I’ve started.”

“I’ve always believed that when you have more people running for office, it expresses the ideas and the positive things that people would like to see happen in the city,” said Powers.