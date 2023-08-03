City Officials, DPW Address Flooding Problems Along Asti Avenue

The City of Revere has contracted Weston and Sampson, an engineering and design consulting firm, to design plans to help alleviate flooding along Asti Avenue and other neighborhoods following major rainstorms.

Revere Chief of Infrastructure and Engineering Don Ciaramella said the engineering and design plans (which cost the city $432,000) would redirect stormwater runoff from four zones that total 226 acres in the area of Sargent Street, and proceeding all the way to Malden and Lincoln Streets.

“The stormwater flow from these 226 acres through the years has been directed to the same 4-feet-by-8-feet box culvert that was installed underneath Route 1 in 1955,” said Ciaramella. “The City is now tasked with the job of trying to redirect areas that drain into this culvert (Route 1) to different areas, so it’s not inundating that Asti Avenue-Tuscano Avenue with stormwater flow.”

Ciaramella said the project is in the planning phase and construction has not started.

Ciaramella and Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe met July 25 with Weston and Sampson officials near the site of the box culvert on Asti Avenue to discuss the project.

“During the recent heavy rainstorm (July 21) and the previous one, we fast-tracked a lot of very quick fixes to try to alleviate some of the flooding down there,” said Ciaramella. “We will be doing some drainage improvements at the intersection of Tuscano and Asti Avenues. We plan to put in a pump station there and make modifications to the box culvert to alleviate flooding.”

Ciaramella said in addition to the current improvements being made near Tuscano and Asti Avenues, the City has also budgeted $5 million for a major project that would alleviate flooding problems in the adjacent areas. That project is not slated to begin until 2025.