Turco, McKenna Work Together To Protect Revere’s Coastal Seawalls

Special To The Journal

State Rep. Jeffrey Rosario Turco and Ward 1 Councillor Joanne Mckenna held a meeting last week on Short Beach to discuss the damaged seawall alongside members from Congresswoman Katherine Clark’s office. The Beachmont community has raised concerns over the long-standing issue surrounding the solidity of the seawall.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna and State Rep. Jeffrey Turco meet with Wade Blackman (far left), district director for policy for Congresswoman Katherine Clark’s Office, and Kelsey Perkins, district director (second from left), to discuss the damaged seawall along Short Beach.

The structural integrity of the wall has weakened over the years and after many storms there is apparent maintenance that needs to be done. The two officials stated that their goal is to be proactive and prepared, not wanting to wait for an emergency. They believe the seawall needs to be done out of necessity to protect and preserve Revere neighborhoods. The seawall runs parallel to the shoreline as it transitions from the beach to the road. The purpose is to protect the inland communities from wave damage and prevent coastal erosion. Communities are being impacted throughout the state of Massachusetts by rising sea levels. The coastal communities are seeing the impact at a much faster rate due to their proximity to the ocean. The seawall is a crucial layer of protection as it breaks the waves and slows them down before they reach the road and homes on the other side. The erosion that takes place over time can result in the loss or displacement of land if there is not a proper barrier dividing land and sea. “I want to thank Congresswoman Clark for her leadership on climate-related issues. Her hands-on approach to her district is second to none,” said Rep. Turco. “Councilor McKenna is a tenacious advocate for Ward 1. Her ability to bring local, state, and federal partners to the table makes it possible to get things done. I am honored to work with her and look forward to getting us on track to fix this life saving seawall,” said Rep. Turco. “This work for the seawall has been a long time coming and it’s a very important issue of safety for the people of Beachmont,” said Councilor McKenna.