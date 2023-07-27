Obituaries 07-26-2023

Donald Bradford “Don” Roy

September 29, 1943 – July 20, 2023

Donald Bradford “Don” Roy, self-employed general contractor and commercial builder, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 20. He was 79 years of age.

Born and raised in Beachmont, Revere, he was a beloved son of the late Joseph A. and Suzanne (Selvitella) Roy.

Roy attended local schools in Revere. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Navy “Seabee’s” construction battalion and spent time stationed in Guantanamo Bay during the Bay of Pigs Operation. He was honorably discharged in 1964 and returned home to Beachmont.

Don continued his education, attending Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston matriculating in woodworking and finish carpentry. He established himself as Donald B. Roy Construction in Revere and later as Bradford Construction in East Boston. He designed and built many projects in the area, recently among them was the Florentine Café in Boston’s North End and Giacomo’s Ristorante in the South End.

He was married to Margaret (Koscielecki) Konikowski–Roy for 54 years. Together they resided in Orient Heights, East Boston for the past 43 years in the house that he designed and built.

In his lifetime, Don and Margaret enjoyed time on the ocean, cruising aboard his boat to the Harbor Islands and Cape Cod. He was a familiar yachtsman at Smith Marina in Winthrop and Constitution Marina in Boston. Don was an avid animal lover, keeping pets at home and feeding and observing the urban wildlife around his home.

Don enjoyed his work and never fully retired from his construction work. He enjoyed taking on various projects, creating and building was his passion. He is also remembered as being a problem solver finding solutions, repairing structures and edifices.

In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Roy, formerly of Beachmont. He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret Konikowski-Roy. He was the loving stepfather of Paul Konikowski and his wife, Jennifer of Billerica, cherished grandfather of Carly Konikowski and Phillip Konikowski and adored great-grandfather of Ava and Atlas Butcher, all of Billerica. He is also survived by his longtime friend, Jason Brooks and his canine companion, “Smoky”.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Should friends desire, contributions in Don’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905 WWW.StJude.org/Donate or Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 –www.DonateNortheastAnimalShelter.

Ennio Bonaventura

Bass Guitarist Who Performed With Many Greater Boston Bands

Ennio Bonaventura of Revere, formerly of Boston’s North End, passed away suddenly on July 19.

Ennio was a passionate musician. He played bass guitar for many local bands who performed all over Greater Boston. He was an avid Boston sports fan, especially the Red Sox and Celtics. He enjoyed trips to Disney world with his family.

Born in Italy to the late Crescenzo and Anna (Del Monaco), he was the beloved husband of 31 years to Leslie (Lomba) and devoted father of Matthew Bonaventura, both of Revere; dear brother of Angelo and his wife, Lidia and Aldo and his wife, Mary, all of Medford, the late Andrea and his surviving wife, Giuseppina and the late Fernando and Silvana Bonaventura. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Maria DeRenzis and by many loving nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law.

Stefanie Penney

She Loved Her Family, Life and Her Faith

It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of Stefanie M. Penney, 32, who died unexpectedly at her home in Revere on Wednesday, July 12. All services were held privately at the family’s request.

Stefanie was born on June 25, 1991 in Malden and she was raised and educated in Revere. She was a hard worker and a loving person. She was working for State Garden in Chelsea as a quality control inspector. Stefanie was a young woman who had a love for her family, life and her faith. She was reconnected to her faith and spiritualism at the New Life Church. Stefanie’s passing has been devastating but she was loved deeply by her family and friends and her memory will live on.

The beloved daughter of Cheryl A. (Borrelli) Crawford of East Boston and her late husband, Brian Crawford, she was the cherished sister of Peter P. Penney and his wife, Melanie of Revere, Daniel R. Penney of Bangor, ME and Joshua R. Crawford of East Boston; the cherished granddaughter of Dennis and Sandra Dutra of Revere and she is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Frank Chirco

Devoted Husband, Loving Father and Man of Great Faith

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral at 9 a.m. today, Wednesday, July 26 for Frank “Francesco” Chirco in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Frank “Francesco” Chirco who died at home on Thursday, July 20, surrounded by the love and care of his family following a long illness. He was 88 years old. The funeral will be followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St. Revere at 10 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Community Mausoleum, Malden.

A native of Marsala Sicily, Italy where he was raised and educated, he journeyed to America at the age of 19, then returned to Italy and married his beautiful wife, Angela on June 3, 1957. He then returned to the U.S., settled in East Boston and he and his wife happily began their family together, having three children.

Frank worked as a meat cutter for all his working career and retired at Kayem Foods where he spent the latter part of his career. Frank was a devoted husband, loving father, and a man of great faith. He was very active at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in East Boston and later Sacred Heart Church after Our Lady of Mt. Carmel closed.

Frank was an avid fan of soccer, he always watched the games and especially if Italy was playing. He was also a sports fan and he loved the Boston Bruins.

Family was always most important to Frank, he cherished all of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was the beloved husband of 66 years to Angela Chirco of Revere, loving father of Liberante “Libby” Chirco and his wife, JoAnn of Burlington, Vincenza “Enza” Palumbo and her husband, John of Auburn, NH and his late son, Gaspare Chirco; cherished Nonno of Jennifer Rigby and her husband, Christopher of Chelmsford, Lauren Soares and her husband, David of Pepperell and Michael Palumbo and his wife, Shaunna of Concord, NH; adored great nonno of Jack, Liam and Logan; dear brother of Josephine Tumbiolo and her husband, Gaspare of Revere. He is also lovingly survived by all of his brothers and sisters in law in both the United States and Italy and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or to All Care VNA, Hospice & Home Care, 210 Market St, Lynn, MA 01901.

Frances “Frannie” Casoli

Retired 30-Year Revere Police Dept. Payroll Clerk

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Monday, July 24 in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St,. Revere for Frances A. “Frannie” (DiNitto) Casoli, who died on Wednesday, July 19 at the Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston following a very brief illness. She was 83 years old. A funeral was conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday, July 25 followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Revere. Interment was in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Peabody.

Frannie was a proud lifelong Revere native. She was educated in Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1958. She later attended Chandler Secretarial School where she learned secretarial skills. In later years, she attended Salem State College and began studying Psychology. She then worked for a period at A.S. Burg Co. in Boston, then later stopped working while she raised her three children. It was when her children were in school, she began working for the Revere Police Department as a payroll clerk. She then began working full-time, and true to her wonderful personality she made many lifelong friendships along the way. Her career in the city spanned over 30 years.

Frannie was a very present mother involved in many of her children’s activities. She was a past member of the Immaculata Guild, the Secretary for the Revere Junior Patriots and volunteered for the Veteran’s Food Bank at the American Legion Post in Revere.

Frannie was also a woman who was fastidious about her appearance and took good care of herself and her health. She was an avid walker and thoroughly enjoyed working in the garden at home. She was also a faithful parishioner of the Immaculate Conception church. Attending Mass and Novenas was an absolute priority. She and her faithful companion John were always together. She and John would attend many family events for their grandchildren together, enjoyed dining out and visiting with friends. She was truly a “Woman of Grace” she was extremely stylish and elegant in every way. Frannie will forever be remembered as being as beautiful inside as she was outside.

She was the loving mother of Nikole Casoli of Revere, Richard A. Casoli of Florida and Christopher M. Casoli and his wife, Celine of Revere. She was the devoted longtime companion of Ret. Revere Police Lt. John F. “Jack” MacDonald with whom she made her Revere home; the cherished grandmother of Francesca A. Casoli and Valentina N. Tate, both of Revere; the beloved daughter of the late Pasquale DiNitto and Civitina M. (D’Ovidio) DiNitto; treasured sister of Dennis DiNitto and his wife, Helen of Saugus, Patrick DiNitto of N. Andover, Mary J. Walsh of Lynn and the late Raymond DiNitto. She is also lovingly survived by longtime family friend, Abdon Magalahaes, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends.

Josephine Julie Lusso

Of Peabody, formerly of Revere and East Boston

Josephine Julie “Josie” (Cannarozzo) Lusso of Peabody, formerly of Revere and East Boston, passed away peacefully on July 19.

Born and raised in East Boston, daughter of the late Joseph and Vincenza (Sabbia) Cannarozzo, she was the beloved wife of the late Clifford L. Lusso, Jr., devoted mother of Cliff Lusso and his wife, Cheryl of Florida, Ron Lusso and his partner, Jeanine of Saugus and Joseph Lusso and his partner, David Kaley of Minnesota and her late daughter-in-law, Leanne (Sasso); dear sister of James Cannarozzo of Revere, Rosalie Klause of Virginia and the late Anthony Cannarozzo and Fanny Lachiana and cherished grandmother of Christopher and his partner, Jennifer, Cassandra and her husband, James, Ronnie, Joseph and Larissa. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will held in the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Saturday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.

Diane M. Greene

Cherished Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Friend

Visiting hours will be held Friday, August 4 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St, Revere for Diane M. (Zaffiro) Greene of Sandown, NH., formerly of Revere, who passed away on Sunday, July 16 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. and interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born in Winthrop on October 21, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anne (Sannella) Zaffiro. Diane was raised and educated in Revere, and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1949.

A devoted wife and mother who dedicated her time to raising her family, she loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

Diane was the beloved wife of the late Larcus Paul Greene, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage prior to his passing in March of 2004. She is survived by her children, Brian Greene and his wife, Amy Conant-Greene of Sandown, NH and Paul Greene and his wife, Shelly of Marlborough; her grandchildren, Sara Angelo, Jeffrey Greene and his wife, Amanda, Christopher Greene, Kaitlin Grove and her husband, Ron; her step granddaughters, Mariah and Micayla Donnellan and her great grandchildren, Roman Angelo, Cooper Greene, Jackson Greene and Jack Grove. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Diane was the sister of the late Anthony Zaffiro of North Quincy, MA.

Stephen J. Randall

A Man of Strong Faith

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Stephen J. Randall, who passed away surrounded by his family on July 20. He was 69 years of age. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home, following the visitation, at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.

Born in Revere, the son of Frederick and Ruth (Scanlan) Randall, he attended Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School. He then continued his education at North Shore Community College. He began working in the computer field and held several jobs before becoming a senior console operator with Fidelity Investments.

Stephen was devoted to his family and would leave the workforce to care for his mother. He would eventually return, and he worked in the Men’s Department at Macy’s in the North Shore Mall in Peabody for several years.

Stephen was a man of strong faith and attended mass and novenas regularly. He also joined numerous religious groups throughout the years.

He was a devout parishioner and supporter of the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere and most recently of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere. He was also an avid sports fan supporting and enjoying all of the local Boston sports teams.

He was the loving brother of Ruth M. Sentas and her husband, John of Old Orchard Beach, ME and the late Robert “Bobby” Randall and his surviving wife, Diane of Melrose; the cherished uncle of Kim Loika-Smith and her husband, Troy of Maine, Debra Derochers and her husband, Keith of Lynnfield, Robert Sentas of South Boston, Lindsey Clifton and her husband, Jeremy of Maryland and Robert Randall of Salem, NH and the dear great uncle of Lila, Gunnar, Deacon, Landon, Grayson, Skyler and Finley.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Catholic Charities North, 117 North Common Street, Lynn, MA 01902.

Marie Censullo

She Will Be Missed, Remembered and Forever Loved

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, July 28th from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., for Marie A. Censullo, who passed from this life on Thursday, July 20, in the loving presence of her family and in the comfort of her home following a long illness. She was 94 years old. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop. Interment immediately following will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Marie was born in Revere on June 18, 1929 to her late parents, Joseph and Josephine (DePaula) Perna. One of six children, she was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1947. She married her husband, Alfred (Censullo) in 1954 and they moved to East Boston where they began their life and family together.

Marie was a proud mother of six children and she went to work when the children were in school. She worked various jobs, including as a bookkeeper and office manager. Marie’s faith was an extremely important aspect of her life. She was a faithful and daily communicant at St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop. She was also an active member of the Third Order of Mary at Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. Faith and family went hand and hand. Her children and grandchildren were the definition of her heart and soul. She will be missed, remembered and forever loved.

She was the devoted wife of 53 years of the late Alfred P. “Freddie” Censullo; the loving mother of Peter J. Censullo and his wife, Kathleen of Rowley, Joseph A. Censullo and his wife, Anne of Lynn, Deacon Alfred P. Censullo, Jr. and his wife, Rose of No. Greenbush, NY, Paul V. Censullo and his wife, Joann of Stoneham, Jennifer A. Pisarik and her husband, Kris of Chelmsford and Maria Mazzone and her husband, Mario of Winthrop; cherished grandmother of David Censullo and his wife, Jacqueline of Lynn, Dr. Elizabeth Pisarik and her husband, Dr. Michael Epstein of Somerville, Alyssa O’Hare and her husband, Sean of Chelmsford, Kristi Bray and her husband, Greg of Jamaica Plan, Erica Mazzone of Loma Linda, CA, Dr. Jennie Pisarik of Boston, Mario Mazzone and Michael Mazzone, both of Winthrop, Alex Censullo of Boston and Peter Censullo of Rowley; adored great grandmother of Emmie, June, Will, Quinn, and Grace; dear sister of the late Louise Spallone, Carmine Perna, Domenic Perna, Joseph Perna and Josephine Lettney. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Restoration Fund at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop.

Lawrence “Lonnie” Christopher

Retired Professional Boxer, Union Carpenter and Founding Member of the Winnesimet Club of Chelsea

Family and friends attended a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, for Lawrence “Lonnie” Christopher, in his 87th year, who peacefully died in his sleep surrounded by family. Born and raised in Chelsea, he was the youngest of thirteen children born to Thomas and Mary Christopher. He was known as “Big Red” for his athleticism and imposing stature. But looks can be deceiving, to those who knew him he was a gentle soul who loved to laugh and always had a joke. As a youth, he enjoyed both the Boston Braves and the Boston Red Sox. He most enjoyed the Celtics from the dynasty of the 60’s up to the Bird years in the 80’s. He worked out almost daily at the Chelsea YMCA from his youth until he was in his early eighties. It was at the Chelsea YMCA where Lonnie learned to box. He fought as a heavyweight as both an amateur and a professional throughout New England. Upon retiring from boxing, he became a union carpenter, a member of Local 33, until his retirement in 1999. During the Boston building boom of the 60’s and 70’s, Lonnie worked on the building of the Prudential and Hancock Towers, as well as many other sky scrapers. Lonnie was a founding member of the Winnisimmet Club in Chelsea. For many years he enjoyed playing in numerous Chelsea men’s basketball leagues and on the mound as a pitcher at the Chelsea Fast Pitch Softball League. It was in Chelsea that he met the love of his life, Jean (Anderson), who is a retired registered nurse. The couple just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary the day before his passing. They left Chelsea and settled in Revere, moving to Eustis Street in 1973. Once there, he spent the next several decades using his carpentry skills to completely revamp every room in the house. He is survived by Jean and their three children: Laura Adreani and her husband, Mark of Revere, Attorney Lawrence “Lonnie” Christopher and his wife, Rachel of Revere and Jon Christopher and his wife, Abby of Winthrop. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Mark Adreani Jr. and his wife, Ally of Revere ,Christopher Adreani and his wife, Gabrielle of Peabody, Ashton Adreani and her fiancée, Brielle Gilmore of Melrose, Brendan Christopher and Erinn Christopher, both of Revere and three great-grandchildren: Emma Adreani, Mark Adreani III and Matthew Adreani. He also adored many wonderful dogs through the years, including Thor, Bailey, Clementine, Lola, Paco and Charlie. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith and Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals.