Adam Aguaouz Is Ready To Become “A Student of the Game” at Nichols College: The Recent Graduate Will Pursue Football and Cheerleading as a Bison

By Sydney Ciano

Adam Aguaouz, a graduate of the Revere High School Class of 2023, has always loved football. This past year as a senior, he grew to love cheerleading as well. Despite making his mark as a close defenseman lacrosse GBL All-Star in his junior and senior years, Aguaouz felt it most right to continue his passion for football and cheerleading at Nichols College. The 18-year-old has always had a love for sports. He played soccer and baseball growing up and spent his time with summer league basketball. Aguaouz started playing football as a center during his freshman year and took up lacrosse as an upperclassman. The senior lacrosse captain then found interest in a winter sport: cheerleading. Aguaouz stepped onto the mat as a back spot for his final year at the high school. “I didn’t know if I loved [cheerleading], I knew I liked it,” he said. “After we competed, the feeling I got after that [made me fall] in love with it, so I was like ‘Okay I need to find a college where I can cheer as well.’” With his love for cheerleading growing more and more each time he hit the mat, Aguaouz remembered that his decision to continue the sport came along quickly: “I fell in love with [cheering] so quick, and my head coach Kylie Mazza, she was absolutely amazing. She made me love the sport so much and she encouraged me… ‘You can 100-percent cheer in college.’ When I told [my coaches] my decision to go to Nichols for cheer and football, [Mazza] was ecstatic. She was the most supportive ever, she was so happy for me.” The 5-foot-8-inch and 230-pound student-athlete, though, was originally committed to Dean College until Nichols gave him the opportunity to pursue both football and cheerleading. Dale Olmsted, the head coach of the Bisons’ football team, reached out to Aguaouz wondering if his recruitment was in any way open. After visiting the campus and checking out the athletics facilities, Aguaouz said his decision to change his commitment to Nichols “kept snowballing.” He said the campus had “such a tight-knit community,” and felt welcoming: “It was just a feeling there that was different than Dean. I fell in love with it… almost instantly, just walking into the [football] coaches’ room… it was all business.” The small school and athletic opportunities were not the only things that drew Aguaouz to Nichols. He committed to the college to pursue a sports management major. Nichols College is part of the six percent of schools with special accreditation for business, which stuck out to the incoming freshman and piqued his interest. As a new Bison, though, Aguaouz will not be continuing his position as a center. The freshman was recruited as a defensive lineman. Zackary Gorczynski, the director of operations and defensive coordinator at Nichols, was intrigued by Aguaouz’s quick feet, aggression, and fluid movement on the field. Gorczynski told him the team could use those qualities on the defensive line, and Aguaouz was eager to learn the new position. Aguaouz’s cousin and RHS 2019 graduate, Nixon Morales, also played on the defensive line for the Bisons. Morales graduated from Nichols College this past May. “I’ve always been in love with football,” he said, excited that he had “a chance to go to learn just more about the game at the collegiate level… and fall more in love with it.” The Impact of His RHS Teams RHS head coach Louis Cicatelli and offensive line coach Vin Gregorio were avid supporters of Aguaouz’s decision to keep pursuing the game at the next level. Aguaouz noted that both coaches had the utmost faith in the younger player and offered to support him in any way as he takes his next steps. With the Patriots, Aguaouz said he learned mental discipline, patience, and maturity from both the field and the mat. Cheerleading, he noted, especially taught him maturity as he took up the sport in his winter senior season and had “to take the feedback [from others] whether it’s [positive or negative]. . . and continue… [to do] something you really fell in love with.” From the mat, Aguaouz remembered a bittersweet moment with the team. At its 2023 States competition, where the team placed third with a score of 84.9, he recalled, “[At the] competition, we hit full out – no mistakes, no deductions – and, specifically, the 10 seconds right at the end of our routine was the most magical 10 seconds of my life. We ended the routine where I do a shoulder stunt and put my co-ed flyer, Ava Mello, on my shoulder. As soon as the routine ended, we gave each other the biggest hug ever, and just the feeling of hitting that full routine… it gives me the chills to this day.” On the field, Aguaouz cherished the moment his junior year when the Patriots beat the Winthrop Vikings 16-13 at the annual Thanksgiving game. Though he was injured for the game, the unforgettable moment was built through the exciting rivalry and exhilarating atmosphere from both sides of the stands. While the incoming freshman is not expecting to start his first year on the collegiate field, he is hoping to make the travel squad and get some time on the field. Over the next four years with the team, he hopes to leave his mark in some way “whether it’s a record or… if I were to become a grad assistant on the coaching staff.” With the cheering squad, he hopes to be part of a team that builds off of their early successes. This past year, the Nichols team finished second at Nationals and it was its first time competing there. Aguaouz said he would love to be part of a National Championship-winning team and be on the mat his first year with the squad. Taking His First Steps Into the Student-Athlete Life While having these goals in mind, he is most excited to meet his new teammates. On July 20, Aguaouz went to a combine in New Jersey with the Nichols cheering team to practice stunting and have more recruiting opportunities with other big-name schools. “It really helps me get familiar with the cheer team and get back into the cheer atmosphere,” he said. As for football, the Bisons’ camp begins on August 8 and lasts until August 22. In preparation for the camp, Aguaouz has been working out in the weight room and working on his agility at Harry Della Russo Stadium. His time as a Bison will be dedicated to football from his camp’s start date until nearly the end of the first semester. After that, Aguaouz will be hitting the mat with the cheer team, ending their season with Nationals in Daytona. Alongside meeting both teams, he is excited to have “the opportunity to learn from these coaches [at Nichols].” On top of balancing his sports schedule, Aguaouz is working on pursuing his sports management degree in hopes of keeping his passion in his life long-term. “I’ve always loved sports… I’m a big sports fanatic, I love sports analytics,” he said. He dreams of becoming a general manager for an NFL team or to be employed by the NFL in some way. Aguaouz was drawn to the sports management major because of the opportunities open to him. More specifically, he hopes to keep football in his life post-graduation and would love for his future children to join the field or the mat. Aguaouz said that if the opportunity arises, he would love to coach or assist the Revere Youth cheerleading teams or the RHS team. He said that with the great effect his cheer coaches had on him, he would love to be that person for someone else. “Just the thought of being able to do that for someone else is mind-blowing for me,” he added. Keeping Revere Close With His RHS Classmate Though leaving RHS behind, a piece of home will remain with Aguaouz. As incoming freshmen, Aguaouz and Chris Cassidy decided to room together after both finalized their commitments to Nichols. Cassidy will be continuing his baseball career and is hoping to pursue a business degree. Cassidy and Aguaouz first grew their friendship when Cassidy joined the RHS football team as a junior. The two slowly built their friendship over the course of that year and became even closer when they were AP Government classmates as seniors. “I… think of him as a brother or a best friend,” Aguaouz said. When the time rolled around for college decisions and commitments, the deal was set for Cassidy after talking to the Nichols’ baseball coach. “I think it’s actually more exciting that he’s playing a different sport than I am… The fact that he’s playing baseball, I do have a love for baseball as well,” Aguaouz said, excited to be able to support his old teammate and friend from the bleachers in college. After the two officially committed to Nichols College, the decision to live together as freshmen was easy. Aguaouz noted that both he and Cassidy, while friendly, are more introverted people when first meeting others. Taking on the first steps of college together helped ease anxieties. “Just knowing that there’s a bit of Revere still close to me at Nichols is really calming,” Aguaouz said. As the move-in date approaches for the young athlete, he feels nothing but excitement for all the new memories and people he is about to experience. He said he is ready to “make Nichols feel [like] home… It’s like a family over there and I just can’t wait to settle into that family.”