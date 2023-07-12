Planet Fitness and the DeMartinis Supporting the Community

Special to the Journal

Alder Partners LLC, which is an independent franchise group of Planet Fitness in East Boston and Revere, owned and operated by the DeMartinis brothers, continues to give back to the communities it serves.

• On June 3 they donated over 100 Planet Fitness duffle bags to the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, which they handed out to participants who signed up for their Let’s Get Movin 5k that was held at Memorial Park in East Boston. This initiative is a lifestyle-change program for children and teens that promotes physical activity, teaches proper nutrition, and helps young people make healthier lifestyle choices.

• June 14, Alder Partners Franchise group donated over 10 pieces of cardio equipment to the Revere School Department, which will allow them to upgrade their current weight room at Revere High School.

• On June 15 they helped keep students at the Garfield School in Revere hydrated by donating a pallet a Planet Fitness waters to their field day.

• On June 15, scholarship checks were presented to the very 1st two recipients of the Stanley DeMartinis Sr Scholarship Fund through the Salesians Boys & Girls Club. This scholarship will be handed out annually to members of the Boys & Girls Club, who are moving on to further their education, in any form in any form, to help defray the cost of education for them and their families.

• At the event, the DeMartinis Family accepted the Don Bosco Award, which was presented in memory of Stanley DeMartinis Sr. for his dedication and generosity, which resonates with Don Bosco’s passion for helping the young.

• Starting July 17 – August 11 members and nonmembers can donate school supplies at the club for the Boys & Girls Club! Planet Fitness is proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America as part of the brand’s national philanthropic initiative, The Judgement Free Generation®, which aims to prevent bullying and promote kindness. Since 2016, together with its franchisees, members and partners, Planet Fitness has contributed more than $8 million to support anti-bullying, pro-kindness initiatives.

• Happening now through August 31, teens between the ages of 14-19 can work out for FREE all summer long at Planet Fitness! If one is under 18, sign up with a parent/guardian either online or in-club. Plus, Planet Fitness is giving $200,000 to high schools and students! Teens who register can help win a grant for their school and participate in a video contest for a chance to win a scholarship.