Commonwealth Shakespeare Company Announces the Cast and Creative Team of Shakespeare’s Classic Macbeth

Special to the Journal

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) and Steven Maler, Artistic Director, announce the complete cast and creative team for this summer’s production of Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth on the Boston Common. Performances begin on July 19 and run through Sunday, August 6 at the Parkman Bandstand. The production will be available for press viewing from Wednesday, July 26 and is presented in partnership with the City of Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Ryan Woods, and Boston Chief of Arts and Culture, Kara Elliott-Ortega.

In Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, an unexpected prophecy sends Macbeth on a quest to become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and prompted to action by his wife, Macbeth’s desire for power unleashes his unbridled hunger for power. This murderous tale explores the consequences of our choices when we lose our moral compass.

Actor, writer, director, and producer Faran Tahir* returns to CSC to play the title role. He received enthusiastic media and audience reception in the title role of Richard III on the CSC stage in 2019 and has recently completed the much-acclaimed run of The Kite Runner on Broadway.

The role of Lady Macbeth will be performed by stage, TV, and film actor Joanne Kelly* in her CSC debut, previously seen in Boston as Inge Morath in Fall at the Huntington Theatre. She recently starred in the Matt Damon/Ben Affleck set-in-Boston television show City on a Hill and was a cast member playing Juliet in the famed Canadian series Slings and Arrows.

The complete cast includes Marianna Bassham* as Malcolm, Jesse Hinson* as First Witch, Nael Nacer* as Macduff, Omar Robinson* as Banquo, Joe Penczak* as Duncan/Siward, Daniel Rios, Jr.* as Ross, Fred Sullivan Jr.* as Sergeant/Porter/Doctor, and Eviva Rose as Young Macduff. The ensemble roles are played by Lily Ayotte, Nick Baum, John Blair, Elijah Brown, Annika Burley, Alexa Cadete, Jack Greenberg, Jessica Golden, Bella Grace Harris, Cleveland Nicoll, and Xander Viera. ​​​​​​​*Denotes member of Actors’ Equity Association

**Represented by United Scenic Artists Local USA 829 of the IATSE

^Denotes member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

The creative team includes Direction by Steven Maler^, Scenic Design by Riw Rakkulchon**, Costume Design by Nancy Leary**, Lighting Design by Eric Southern** and Maximo Grano De Oro, Sound Design by Dewey Dellay** and David Remedios**, Fight Direction by Robert Walsh, Intimacy Consultation by Jessica Scout Malone, Assistant Director Nikta Sabouri, Production Management by Jenna Worden, Stage Management by Brian Robillard*.

Performances of Macbeth will take place at the Parkman Bandstand on the Boston Common and are FREE of charge. Audience members can bring blankets or chairs or can rent chairs in advance or on-site for $10 and are permitted to bring modest food items to consume at the show. Seats in the CSC Friends section will be available for reservation in late May along with your donation. Dinner-and-a-Show Packages will be available in partnership with Boston Chops Downtown Crossing.

CSC provides a range of accessibility services, including open captioning, assistive listening devices, and large print programs at every performance, and ASL interpretation and audio description at selected performances.

All performances will be Open Captioned as part of our new Access Infrastructure Initiative, made possible through the generous support of the Richard and Susan Smith Family Foundation.

Audio Description and ASL Interpretation will be offered Saturday, July 29, , at 8:00 p.m. and ASL Interpretation on Friday, August 4, at 8:00 p.m., with a Rain Date for Audio Description and ASL Interpretation at Sunday, August 6, at 8:00 p.m.

Macbeth is supported by our generous sponsors and partners: Boston Chops, The Liberty Mutual Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, the Klarman Family Foundation, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Ovation TV, Xfinity, Boston Cultural Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, GBH, EDGE Media Network, MeetBoston, Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, Downtown Boston BID, the Max and Victoria Dreyfus Foundation, The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, City of Boston Parks and Recreation, The Boston Globe, Suffolk University, DIG, The Newbury Boston, Vantage Graphics, MIX 104.1, Democracy Brewing, and Ben and Jerry’s.