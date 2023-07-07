Volare Brings a Touch of Italy To Revere With a Contemporary Flair

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Over the last few years, Revere has been revitalized into a city filled with new developments and restaurants leaving our beachside community with a South Beach vibe.

In the past decade, many of the city’s generational restaurants have closed, disappointing many long time residents. However, one long standing restaurant continues to be one of Revere’s most popular restaurants.

Volare, located at 388 Broadway, was the site of the longtime neighborhood bar, The Dublin. It opened its doors over a decade ago. Owners Chris Salerno, Cecilia Maya and Oscar Roldan had a vision and transformed it into one of Revere’s first modern restaurants with a Sicilian and Italian cuisine that does not disappoint.

Despite a bump in the road relating to the transfer of a liquor license that slowed down their opening, they opened in 2010 and have become a favorite for their fantastic food, drinks, service, atmosphere and cleanliness.

The Revere tornado of 2014 and the pandemic led to temporary shutdowns but did not diminish Volare’s popularity with residents. A recent renovation has freshened up the look with leather furniture making it more inviting and comfortable.

According to Salerno, their three most popular items are Chicken Parmesan, Espresso Martini and their homemade bread which includes, on average, 10 take out orders a day. Coffee drinks are also popular thanks to their Italian Ciambali Espresso Machine which Salerno calls the “Lamborghini of Espresso Machines”.

Daily specials include delectable and unique pasta, seafood, and beef/chicken dishes which are usually followed by one of their staple appetizer dishes like the Polpette (veal, beef and pork meatballs) and Salsiccia E Friarielli (sauteed rabe, garlic chips, sausage and polenta). Specialty cocktails include Espresso, Pistashio and French martinis and desserts such as Italian favorites cannoli, tiramisu and sfinci.

In addition to their comfortable bar area, Volare has spacious seating for dates, dinner with friends or family, and gatherings of up to 75 people.

Stop by and try one of Revere’s hidden gems. They are open Monday-Sunday from 3:00-1:00 a.m. serving food up until 12:00 a.m. daily. Volare is also available on Uber Eats. Check out Facebook and Instagram to view their full food and drink menus.