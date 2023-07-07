Juan Pablo Jaramillo Endorsed for Revere City Council At-Large by Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund

Special to the Journal

The Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund has endorsed Juan Pablo Jaramillo in the election for Revere City Council At-Large, a credit to his commitment to the environment and climate action. With issues of public health, environmental justice, transportation, and energy policy inextricably linked, we need leaders at every level of government who understand the pressing issues of their community and will call for ambitious action.

“Juan Pablo Jaramillo has consistently championed climate action and environmental justice throughout his work in public service,” said Casey Bowers, Executive Director of the ELM Action Fund. “We are excited to endorse him for Revere City Councilor At-Large and look forward to the positive changes that he will bring to the city, including by advocating for improved public transit.”

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund (ELM),” said Jaramillo. “As a city councilor I look forward to partnering with them in the local policy-making process to ensure that: Revere residents have access to good-paying union jobs in the green energy sector, the city is expanding its waste program to include climate friendly alternatives like composting, Revere is investing in green energy infrastructure and we are saving resident’s and homeowners’ money by investing in climate resiliency measures.”

Juan Pablo Jaramillo has dedicated his life to public service, previously serving as an intern for Speaker Bob DeLeo, the Budget Director for State Senator Joseph Boncore, and the Political Director at the Environmental League of Massachusetts. He has consistently prioritized environmental policy within his work, with a strong focus on environmental justice. Once elected, Jaramillo plans to position Revere as a productive partner in regional energy and transportation conversations, and a leader in climate policy. His priorities include ensuring an equity-centered approach to building green energy infrastructure; reducing city waste; increasing housing density; and investing in improved public transit initiatives.

To learn more about Juan Pablo Jaramillo, visit his website at jaramillo4revere.com.

The ELM Action Fund is a nonpartisan organization that helps pass laws that protect our environmental legacy, holds our elected officials accountable, and works to build the political power of the environmental community. To learn more about our work and our recent electoral victories visit www.elmaction.org/elections.