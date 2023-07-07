Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Wendland Earns Spring 2023 Dean’s List Honors at Roger Williams University

Camila Wendland, of Revere, has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

About RWU: At Roger Williams University, students are prepared to be thinkers and doers ready to solve challenging problems with innovative solutions. RWU offers 50 majors and robust offerings of graduate and professional programs across eight schools of study including Rhode Island’s only law school, with campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the heart of Providence, R.I. With small classrooms and a focus on undergraduate and graduate research and community engagement, a Roger Williams education blends the strength of liberal arts and professional studies, providing all students with the depth and breadth of interdisciplinary thinking and well-rounded knowledge necessary to succeed in our interconnected, global world. RWU is committed to strengthening society through engaged scholarship so that students graduate with the ability to think critically and apply the practical skills that today’s employers demand.

Local Students Named to URI Spring 2023 Dean’s List

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Lauren Albanese of Revere

Lynzie Anderson of Revere

Founded in 1892, the University of Rhode Island is the principal public flagship research and graduate institution in Rhode Island. Competitive and highly regarded, its 14,300 undergraduate students and more than 2,700 graduate students represent 48 states and 76 countries across the globe. With 203 academic programs, URI offers its undergraduate, graduate, and professional students distinctive educational opportunities designed to meet the global challenges of today’s world and the rapidly evolving needs of tomorrow. At URI, you will find some of today’s leading innovators, discoverers, and creative problem solvers. To learn more, visit: uri.edu.

St. John’s Prep Announces Principal’s List, Honor Roll

St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the fourth quarter of the 2022–2023 school year, which ended on June 2, 2023. Students who qualified for the Head of School’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.

The following students were named to the academic honors list for the Fourth Quarter 2022–2023.

Head of School List

Elian Calderon ‘27

Christian Norena ‘26

Principal’s List

Jason Teebagy ‘26

Honor Roll

Giovanni Alimonti ‘27

James D’Amico ‘25

Mesa-Medina Named to Spring 2023 Dean’s List

Melanie Mesa-Medina of Revere has been named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the Spring 2023 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Mesa-Medina is majoring in Psychology at Plymouth State.

Established in 1871, Plymouth State University serves the state of New Hampshire and the world beyond by transforming our students through advanced practices where engaged learning produces well-educated undergraduates and by providing graduate education that deepens and advances knowledge and enhances professional development. With distinction, we connect with community and business partners for economic development, technological advances, healthier living, and cultural enrichment with a special commitment of service to the North Country and Lakes Region of New Hampshire.

Mesa-Medina Graduates from Plymouth State University

Melanie Mesa-Medina of Revere graduated from Plymouth State University during its 152nd Anniversary Commencement Ceremony on May 12, 2023. Mesa-Medina graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Mesa-Medina was among more than 680 Class of 2023 students who received degrees.

Regis College Celebrates 93rd Commencement Exercises

Empowered and inspired by their Regis education to serve as leaders and advocates for a more just and compassionate global society, members of the Class of 2023 celebrated their accomplishments with an inspirational commencement ceremony at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston featuring WHDH’s Amaka Ubaka who delivered the commencement address and received an honorary degree, along with philanthropists Bill and Joyce Cummings. More than 1,300 students graduated with degrees ranging from associate to doctoral levels.

“It is now up to you to take what you have learned and leave this ceremony committed to bettering the world around us with your knowledge and compassion. As the journey continues for each of you, I am confident in the future because you are in it,” Regis College President Antoinette M. Hays, PhD, RN said to the graduates.

Ubaka delivered the commencement address urging graduates to embrace their “rebel hearts,” a term used by the late singer Harry Belafonte to encourage individuals to stand up for what they believe in, even if it goes against the norm.

“Whether it’s through volunteering, activism, or pursuing a career that aligns with your values and passions, each of you has the power to create positive change. Remember that life is a journey, not a destination. There will be ups and downs, twists and turns, and unexpected surprises along the way. Embrace the journey and don’t be too hard on yourself if things don’t always go as you planned in your head.” said Ubaka. “As you move forward, remember that your unique experiences and perspectives are what make you special. Embrace your rebel heart, pursue your passions, and don’t be afraid to take risks.”

Thousands of friends and family members attended the ceremony, bringing their support and enthusiasm in celebration of the graduates’ achievements.

The following local students earned degrees:

Astrid Cruz-Escobar of Revere graduated with a AS in Nursing

Breanna Langill of Revere graduated with a AS in Nursing

Pamela Gonzalez of Revere graduated with a BS in Nursing

Naybelline Maldonado of Revere graduated with a AS in Dental Hygiene

Prizcilla De Leon of Revere graduated Cum laude with a BS in Nursing

Kristi McKenna of Revere graduated Summa cum laude with a BS in Nursing

Olga Argueta of Revere graduated with a MS in Nursing – Psychiatric/Mental Health Nurse Practitioner

Susana Silva Guevara of Revere graduated with a MS in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner

Regis College is a coed university 12 miles west of Boston in Weston, Mass. founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston. With over 3,200 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students enrolled on campus and in fully online graduate programs, Regis provides an academically rigorous education within the schools of nursing, arts and sciences, business and communication, and health sciences. In line with Regis’ mission of providing innovative, industry-focused learning opportunities, the university offers academic partnerships with hospitals and local employers, a clinical dental center in Waltham, Mass., and bachelor’s completion and accelerated nursing programs at its campus in Lawrence, Mass. The university’s 20 NCAA Division III athletic teams compete within the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC). Regis educates the whole person, preparing our students to pursue excellence, to become change agents in their own communities, and to serve and lead as advocates for a more just and compassionate global society.

Local Students Graduate From College of the Holy Cross

Holy Cross celebrated nearly 762 bachelor of arts degree recipients at its 177th Commencement held in person on Friday, May 26 at the DCU Center in Worcester. U.S. Senator Peter Welch ‘69 of Vermont, a Class of 1969 alumnus, delivered this year’s address to the Class of 2023 and received an honorary degree.

Vincent D. Rougeau, president of the College, presided over the celebratory event, bestowing the honorary degrees and greeting each graduate as they crossed the stage.

In his remarks, Welch said the social mission of Holy Cross – that achievements should be shared and used for the betterment of others – left an indelible mark on him.

Welch also assured graduates that they are capable of facing the great odds of today to accomplish great things for the future.

“You are strong and ready. Your shared experience at Holy Cross has made you so,” said Welch. “The Holy Cross commitment to intellectual and open inquiry and using our talents for good is something this institution has preserved and passed on to one generation after another since 1843. This experience and commitment will make you the builders of tomorrow.”

In addition to Welch, Holy Cross also awarded an honorary degree to Rosanne Haggerty, an internationally recognized social entrepreneur and leader in developing innovative strategies to end homelessness. Haggerty is the president and chief executive officer of Community Solutions, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending homelessness she founded in 2011.

The following local students earned degrees:

Farrah Leveque of Revere

Briti Prajapati of Revere, Summa Cum Laude

Samantha Espinosa Bedoya of Revere

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.

Marin Named to Assumption University’s Dean’s List

Assumption University has announced that Nicole Marin, of Revere, Class of 2025, has been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.

“Earning the right to be named to the Assumption University’s Dean’s List is an extraordinary accomplishment and we congratulate those students who demonstrated exemplary academic excellence this semester,” said Assumption University President Greg Weiner, Ph.D. “These students have demonstrated a deep commitment to the pursuit of truth in the company of friends that lies at the heart of the Catholic liberal education Assumption provides.”

Assumption University, founded in 1904 by the Augustinians of the Assumption, is a premier New England University for high-quality education, integrating career preparation and education of the whole person, drawing upon the best in the rich and centuries-long tradition of Catholic higher education. Assumption’s graduates are known for their intellectual seriousness, thoughtful citizenship, and dedication to the common good. Located in Worcester, Massachusetts, Assumption has undergone a series of major advancements since transitioning to a university, including new academic buildings, degree programs, and athletic facilities for our NCAA Division II student athlete population. The University offers 38 majors and 50 minors in the liberal arts, sciences, business, nursing, and professional studies, and other areas, as well as graduate degrees and professional credentials. For more information about Assumption University, please visit www.assumption.edu.

Palacios Named to Spring 2023 Semester Dean’s List

Dean College is pleased to announce that Alexandra Palacios of Revere has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin Massachusetts, 45 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. Dean College offers baccalaureate degrees, associate degree programs, as well as a robust schedule of part-time continuing and professional education credit and certificate programs throughout the calendar year.