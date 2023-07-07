EBNHC’s Michael Mancusi Receives Massachusetts Community Health Center Clinician Award

Special to the Journal

Earlier this month, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center’s (EBNHC) Chief Behavioral Health Officer, Michael Mancusi, LICSW, received the Massachusetts Community Health Center Clinician Award from the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers. The award is presented to clinicians who embody the mission of community health centers and are committed to innovation to achieve health equity for all.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers,” said EBNHC Chief Behavioral Health Officer, Michael Mancusi, LICSW. “I am proud to work at an organization that values mental health as a core component of health care and lead a team of accomplished practitioners who share my view of mental health care as a basic human right.”

Michael, who has been with the health center for 38 years, manages EBNHC’s more than 50-person Behavioral Health team, which serves a community of patients that bear a disproportionate burden of trauma, unmet mental health needs and substance use disorders.

Specializing in an integrated model of behavioral health care, Michael oversees a broad spectrum of departments including Emergency Preparedness, Recovery Services, and numerous community-based programs, including the health center’s Community Resource and Wellness Center at 282 Meridian Street in East Boston and the Student Wellness Center at East Boston High School.

“Access to high quality behavioral health care services remains a significant challenge in communities across the Commonwealth. As our state’s largest community-based primary care health system, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center continues to lead the way on expanding access to behavioral health services as well as introducing new services for our patients and communities,” said EBNHC President & CEO, Greg Wilmot.

“We are grateful for Michael’s nearly 40 years of dedicated service, both caring for the mental health of our patients and leading EBNHC’s efforts to grow and innovate the area of Behavioral Health. We are so excited to celebrate him and the important work of our diverse and talented Behavioral Health team.”

This fall, EBNHC will be launching a new Behavioral Health Urgent Care Service located at 10 Gove Street in East Boston, in order to deepen and extend mental health community support. This new service is just another example of important and innovative work that EBNHC advances under Michael’s leadership, enabling EBNHC to improve access to high-quality behavioral health care in the communities it serves.