Ralph Celestin Announces Candidacy for Ward 5 Council

Special to the Journal

Ralph Celestin, award-winning documentary filmmaker and community leader is announcing his candidacy for Revere City Council – Ward 5. The following is his announcement:

“Ralph is currently the only candidate running for Ward 5 without any current major associations he is obligated to serve and hold an interest in.

Ralph Celestin

Ralph’s “Promise Campaign” is 100-percent self-financed and accepts no donations. He wants his neighbors to save their money, not take it! This is the first of its kind for a City Council election and as of right now.

Ralph has spent years in the blistering heat volunteering throughout Revere and greater Boston with MASSPIRG. As a High School varsity starting player and college athlete, he coached dozens of youth camps and helped special needs children at local Boys & Girls clubs. His hours of community engagement is truly one of significant note.

During the peak of COVID, he worked heroically on the front lines documenting emotionally riveting human interest stories of those impacted by the virus, fundraised for businesses struggling to stay afloat financially, and highlighted nursing homes that excelled in protecting their most vulnerable.

For over a decade, Ralph has hosted free networking events locally and globally providing complimentary food and creating a safe space for people to come together and build lifelong friendships while progressing in their careers. One of his most memorable public events was held at the Point of Pines Yacht Club. His work in social impact is unparalleled.

Ralph promises to prioritize elderly care and service as the cornerstone of his Ward 5 candidacy. He has both his eyes on the MBTA Bus stop changes. He promises to help businesses in Ward 5 that have been staples of the community for decades remain where they are, as they are.

Ralph also promises to advocate not just for the Point of Pine area but all of Ward 5, examining the parking policies currently in place and addressing all that darn traffic!

Ralph is the ideal candidate for this position because he will transfer his astute business acumen and high-level professional skills in project management and email communication to make sure he serves his term as one of the best to ever do it.

For more information visit voteralphcelestin.com”