Peczka Honored As Unsung 2023 Commonwealth Heroine

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women last week announced the 2023 Commonwealth Heroine Award honorees. The annual awards recognize women across the Commonwealth for their extraordinary contributions to their local communities in public or community service. Among this year’s honorees is Debra Peczka DiGiulio, a City of Revere resident and employee nominated by Representative Jessica Giannino.

Debbie Peczka with State Rep. Jessica Giannino and a citation from the State.

“Debra Peczka is a shining example of an unsung heroine who works tirelessly to make the City of Revere a better place for our seniors and all to live, work, and visit,” said Rep. Jessica Giannino (D-Revere). “I was proud to nominate Debra because in addition to what is in her job description as the Director of Elder Affairs, she goes far above and beyond what is expected and truly cares about our community and its people.”

Before her time as the Director of Elder Affairs in the City of Revere, Deb began her career in public service with New York Air in 1982 and retired, 34 years later, from United Airlines. Travel is a passion that she continues to pursue. Prior to her appointment as Director of Elder Affairs at the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center in Revere 3 years ago, Deb was the Administrative Assistant to Mayor Brian Arrigo for the first four years of his Administration. Deb has served on the UNITED We Care Board, CASTLES Board and Revere TV Board of Directors.

Deb was recognized and honored at the ceremony on June 23 at the Massachusetts State House, hosted by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women. The Commission is an independent state agency that was legislatively established in 1998 to support equal opportunities for women in the Commonwealth in all areas of life and to promote their advancement.