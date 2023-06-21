Revere High School Recognizes Underclassmen

By Michael Coughlin Jr.

As the school year wraps up, Revere High School (RHS) held a Student Showcase and Awards Ceremony highlighting and honoring the work of hundreds of students on Tuesday, June 13.

“There have been many school events over the past weeks related to seniors, and it’s particularly exciting to me to be able to recognize our ninth, tenth, and eleventh graders soon to become our tenth, eleventh, and twelfth graders,” said Deputy Principal Caitlin Reilly.

The festivities began last Tuesday afternoon with the student showcase, which allowed students to display their work, whether that be from classes, clubs, sports, and more.

Throughout the hallways of RHS, students were lined up in front of their posters, ready to talk about their work to other students, friends, and family.

Some of these posters highlighted some classic club staples like the Chess Club. “The main thing is chess; we like to chill, be competitive. We also play for prizes and money, sometimes around once a month,” said Sachin Neaupane, a Junior.

“The main appeal about this is — a lot of clubs, it’s such a big commitment … ours is like just come in once in a while, enjoy yourself, you know,” he added.

Along with some classic presentations like the chess club, there were some other eye-catching presentations like an AP Statistics project that focused on Taylor Swift albums.

The project completed by Sophomores Fatima Baoussouh, Kei Loza, and Dayna Phan set out to answer the question — “Is Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ album more recognizable than her ‘Midnights’ album?”

To answer this question, they took volunteers who would then read one of two stories — determined by a coin flip — and volunteers were then tasked with highlighting the song titles in the story they read.

Baoussouh, Loza, and Phan then used the results to do a statistical procedure and determined that there is significant evidence that “1989” is more recognizable than “Midnights.”

As the afternoon progressed, it then became time for the awards ceremony in which students were honored in a plethora of subjects like English Language Arts (ELA), History, Math, and much more.

As explained by Reilly, there were two awards per teacher in a subject — the first for achievement and the other for excellence.

According to Reilly, the award of achievement was for “Those who’ve embodied and modeled for peers their effort and continuous improvement throughout their course.” While the award of excellence was for “Those who accomplish and model exceeding and really high standards of the course.”

In addition to handing out awards to students during the ceremony, there were several stunning performances throughout the show. For example, there were some musical performances by students.

One of the musical performances was from a band called Beware of Denise Pt 2, comprised of students Ricky Tran, Brandon Anorga, Wendy Gutierrez, and Larry Santos, who played a cover of Muse’s “Hysteria.”

While Mariah Ayala, Dina Oufessa, and Susie Nicolas performed a song in French called Je Veux by Zaaz.

Other remarkable performances included Nicolas doing some of her Speech and Debate declamation, which she received high praise for as a top performer nationally and an unarmed exhibition from members of the JROTC.

Overall, RHS’ Student Showcase and Awards Ceremony seemed to be a big hit as hundreds of students were recognized for their hard work.

“Congratulations, it feels so exciting to celebrate more than 200 students for their excellence and achievement and their contributions to the school community, so thank you,” said Reilly.