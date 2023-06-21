Acting Mayor Keefe Announces Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief Program and Water Bill Relief Program

Special from the Mayor’s Office

Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe announced this week that the applications for the Elderly & Disabled Residents Tax Relief Program and the Water and Sewer Relief Program for Disabled Residents will be available in the City Treasurer’s Office on the 2nd Floor of City Hall beginning Wednesday, July 5, 2023 and on the City of Revere Website https://www.revere.org/departments/treasurer.

The program is sustained by voluntary contributions from taxpayers who respond to the donation sheet included in each quarterly tax bill. The purpose of the program is to provide relief to elderly and/or disabled taxpayers and disabled water ratepayers who are having trouble paying their real estate taxes and water and sewer bills because of financial hardship.

“This program, funded by the generosity of Revere residents looking to extend a helping hand to those in need, is aimed at helping senior citizens and financially vulnerable individuals,” said Acting Mayor Keefe. “This program will provide some welcome relief for those who meet the criteria.”

The “Elderly & Disabled Tax Relief Program” has been in existence for several years. In order to qualify for the program, the taxpayer must be an owner-occupied resident of Revere and meet the following additional requirements to be eligible: 65 years of age or disabled as of July 1 of the Fiscal Year; be current with all real estate taxes, have income of no more than $30,000 per year if single or combined $50,000 per year for joint property owners. As part of the application, taxpayers should submit a statement of the extenuating circumstances which have created a hardship.

The funds will be awarded to the neediest of applicants as determined by the Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief Program Committee, which is comprised of the Chairman of the Board of Assessors, Treasurer and three citizens as required by M.G.L. C. 60, §3D.

The applications must be returned to the Treasurer’s Office on or before August 7, 2023.





Patrick Keefe is the Acting Mayor for the City of Revere.