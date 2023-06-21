News Briefs

Revere Democratic Caucus Set for June 27

The Revere Democratic Caucuses will host caucuses for all six wards virtually on June 27 at 6 p.m. This will be a nominating caucus for the 2023 Platform Convention.

People can join using the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83707220648?pwd=WjdyUUxxZ3NiU2ZjWFpzaUNmOWtlZz09

Our Lady of Lourdes Annual Outdoor Mass June 25 at 10am

The annual Lady of Lourdes Outdoor Mass will be held at the Our Lady of Lourdes Park on Endicott Ave. in Beachmont, Sunday morning, June 25. The time is 10 a.m., rain or shine, 135 seats will be provided, but feel free to bring your own.

The mass is open to all that wish to attend this special celebratory event. Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Leonardo from the Immaculate Conception Church and refreshments will be served following the completion of the service at the park.

The organization of this event is by former parishioners of the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, and with the assistance of the Beachmont Improvement Committee and the DPW from the City of Revere.

We look forward to seeing you all there on Sunday morning to celebrate mass and enjoy the comfort of neighbors and friends, celebrating Our Lord and working for peace in the world and our community.

Rizzo Insurance Group, Inc. Purchases Hill Insurance Agency

Earlier last month, Rizzo Insurance Group, Inc. finalized the purchase of Hill Insurance Agency. The Hill family had serviced thousands of clients over their many years in business that spanned generations and thanked every one of them for their loyalty and their business. “My family wants to thank the many friends and supporters of Hill Insurance Agency that have trusted us with their business over these many years. Now it is time to spend time with our families and we know that in our negotiations with Dan and Paul Rizzo, our clients will be well taken care of” said Jim Hill of Hill Insurance.

Founded in 1986, Rizzo Insurance Group, Inc. has been an active member of the Revere and North Shore business community and looks forward to serving the many Hill Insurance Agency clients they acquired. “The Hill family made it clear to us that they wanted to be sure that their clients and policyholders would be well cared for by whomever purchased their firm and they felt comfortable throughout our discussions that we would honor that commitment” said Paul Rizzo of Rizzo Insurance Group, Inc.

DA Hayden Presents $260K in Grants to Suffolk County Nonprofits

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced the distribution of $260,000 in grants to Suffolk County nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the health and safety of residents in Boston, Chelsea, Winthrop and Revere.

Hayden’s Community Reinvestment Grant (CRG) program awarded 45 nonprofits with grants ranging from $4,000 to $7,500. This year’s fund dispersal is the largest amount in Suffolk County CRG history.

“I am extremely proud our office has been able to provide the most funding ever from this important program. The mission-driven work undertaken by all of these organizations is inspiring and important. Throughout my career as a prosecutor and a defense attorney, I have witnessed young people with promise veer onto dangerous paths due to lack of opportunity and guidance. We fail these children when our intervention starts in a courtroom. We achieve a more just and equitable legal system when we help communities provide interventions, services and opportunities necessary for youth to succeed,” Hayden said.

The program draws from cash and assets seized from drug distribution cases to support organizations preventing youth violence or providing substance abuse prevention or treatment. State auditors have praised the Suffolk County process for turning “the profits of crime into something positive for the community,” while carefully documenting all forfeiture-related income and expenditures.

This year’s grant recipients include:

• Charlestown Coalition – Turn It Around, Charlestown

• Charlestown Mothers Association, Charlestown

• Community Action Program Inter-City – CAPIC, Revere, Chelsea

• Dreamcatcher Initiative, Inc., Suffolk County

• HarborCOV, Chelsea, Revere, East Boston, Charlestown, Winthrop

• Health Story Collaborative, East Boston

• Neighborhood of Affordable Housing, Inc., East Boston

• Playworks New England, Boston

• Rehearsal for Life, Dorchester, Chelsea

• Silver Lining Mentoring, Suffolk County

• Suffolk University – Center for Entrepreneurship, Boston, Revere

“I look forward to meeting with each of these partners to thank them for their commitment and invaluable work on behalf of Suffolk County. Public safety is more than just the law; it relies on equity, engagement, and dedication to our youth. We can accomplish far more together than we can alone. These organizations all do great work and have life changing impacts on the communities they serve,” Hayden said.