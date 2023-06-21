Morabito Invites All To Attend Second Annual Revere Pride

Special to the Journal

On Sunday, June 25, Revere will host its second annual Pride celebration in Waterfront Square on Revere Beach.

The event will take place from 2-6 p.m. at 500 Ocean Avenue.

Last year, close to a thousand residents attended to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community and celebrate Revere as an open and welcoming community for all.

Mayoral candidate and current City Councilor-at-Large Steve Morabito said, “The success of Revere Pride is personal to me. As the first openly gay City Councilor in Revere’s history, it has been an incredible honor to help establish the first Pride flag raising at City Hall four years ago and Revere Pride last year. I am also proud to have helped revamp the city’s Human Rights Commission that had gone dormant in previous years.”

Morabito continued, “We must continue ensuring that Revere is a welcoming place for all residents. We have made great strides in recent years and we can’t afford to go back. Please join us for a fun celebration of equality here in Revere!”