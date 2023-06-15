News Jazz Brunch at the Senior Center by Journal Staff • June 15, 2023 • 0 Comments Stephanie Savia, Peggy Vitale, Meyer Blumenthal, Eleanor Vieira, Juan Pablo Jaramillo, candidate for Councillor-at-Large, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Angela Guarino Sawaya, candidate for councilor, ward 5, Michelle Kelley, candidate for Councillor-at-Large, Carol Keens, Linda Grovers, Councillor-at-Large and candidate for Mayor, Gerry Visconti during the Jazz Brunch at the Senior Center on June 8. Deb Peczka, Director of Elder Services, Saber Abougalala, Owner of The Good Diner, which provided lunch for the event, and Acting Mayor and candidate for Mayor, Patrick Keefe.