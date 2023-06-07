Revere’s K9 Charlie Has a Big Following

By Melissa Moore-Randall

In April, Revere Public School students and staff were introduced to the district’s first ever Therapy/Comfort K9. Charlie is a full bred Black English Labrador who is just about four months old. He serves as the official Community/School Resource Therapy/Comfort dog providing comfort, love, and support.

Charlie’s main duties are to provide comfort to people in emergency or crisis situations, or when loving animals are needed the most. Charlie is still currently working on his socializing training and is easing into his role. Charlie has been traveling throughout the city to learn to socialize with not only the School Department, but the police department, fire department, and City Hall. Charlie was also called on to support students and staff at Bishop Fenwick and St. John’s Prep High Schools after two recent crisis incidents. In addition, he has also attended the Wounded Vet Run in May and the Touch A Truck Event for Autism Awareness. As he becomes more acclimated and socialized, he will be visiting classrooms and taking part in other school events. K9 Charlie will soon be sworn in as a Revere Police Officer/K9 and will be attending RHS Class of ‘23 Graduation this week!

You can follow him on Instagram to read about his daily adventures and stay tuned for K9 Charlie souvenirs and swag @charlie_rpd_comfortK9. He now has over 1,000 followers.

For more information on K9 Charlie, you can also contact Officer Brenes at [email protected] or at 781-388-7500- x 54911