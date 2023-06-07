DCR Announces Upcoming Summer Events on North Shore

Special to the Journal

The Department of Conservation and Recreation has announced the following summer programs for the North Region Coastal District

All Programs are free and open to the public. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities available upon request. Please dress for the weather. Programs are cancelled during inclement weather, including high winds. For more information call (781) 656-1485 or email [email protected]

A Storied History of Revere Beach

Fridays, June 16 & 30, July 7 & 21, August 4 & 18

Saturday, July 29

10:15-11:45 am-drop in anytime.

Listen to a captivating short story (3-5 min) accompanied by compelling photos about the cultural history of Revere Beach, the program changes each week. For example, a story about the amusements or death-defying acts at Revere Beach in thrilling details. MBTA accessible. Drop in any time. Cancelled during inclement weather including high winds.

Ages: Adults and kids 8+ with an adult chaperone.

Meet at: Revere Beach Reservation, on the lawn at Eliot Circle.

Shorebird & Seabird Discovery

Saturdays, June 3 & 17, July 1, & 15, August 5 & 19

10:15-11:45 am-drop in anytime.

Listen to a captivating short lesson (3-5 min) accompanied by compelling photos about the fascinating shorebirds and seabirds that make Revere Beach their home. A spotting scope will be available for viewing birds but bring binoculars if you have them. Drop in anytime. Cancelled during inclement weather including high winds.

Ages: Adults and Kids 8+ with an adult chaperone.

Meet at: Revere Beach Reservation, under the tree and on the beach across from 21 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA

Slow Birding Revere Beach

Wednesdays, June 14, July 12, August 16

7:30-8:45 am

Discover how you can enliven and enrich your experience of nature by slowly and carefully observing the fine aesthetic details and behavior of birds that may include the piping plover, manx shearwater, gulls, terns, and various other shorebirds. During the last half hour of this program, you will have the option to participate in accompanying guided mindfulness practices. Be prepared for sitting, standing, and walking short distances. Bring a chair to sit on. Parking restrictions are strictly enforced (please contact Matthew Nash for more information). MBTA accessible. C0-sponsored by the Brookline Bird Club.

Ages: Adults and kids 8+ with an adult chaperone.

Meet At: Revere Beach Reservation, on the beach across from 21 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA

A Mindful Nature Connection

Wednesdays, June 28, July 26, August 2 & 30

10:15-11:45 am

Use your senses to enliven and enrich your experience of nature and discover how these invitations can amplify your peace, creativity, and health. Be prepared for sitting, standing, and walking short distances. Bring a small chair, blanket, and pillow or pad to sit on. If you arrive late look for us on the beach. MBTA Accessible.

Ages: adults and teens with an adult chaperone.

Meet At: Revere Beach Reservation, on the lawn at Eliot Circle.

Tidepool Discovery at Short Beach

Saturdays, June 10 10:30-11:30 am, June 24 10:00-11:00 am

July 8 9:30-10:30 am, July 22 8:30-9:30 am

Tuesdays, August 8 11:00 am-12:00 pm, August 22 9:30-10:30 am

Discover and learn about the fascinating plants and animals of the tidepool and why we should care for both these fragile creatures and the tidepool that represents their home. Nets will be provided for brief capture and release of the tidepool creatures. Be prepared for slippery rocks and for getting your feet wet. Co-sponsored by the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh and Save the Harbor Save the Bay. MBTA accessible.

Ages: Kids 4+ with an adult chaperone.

Meet at: Short Beach, on the beach adjacent to the ramp at 1199 Winthrop Ave, Revere, MA on the border between the City of Revere and Town of Winthrop. Although we encourage you to arrive on time, if you arrive late look for us at the tidepools on the right.

An Oasis for Birds

Saturdays, June 3 & 17, July 1 & 15, August 5 & 19

7:30 am – 8:30 am

We will search on foot up to one mile, on flat, easy terrain for birds at this birding hotspot and state park where about 271 species visit each year. Expect to move to different locations by car or bicycle. Prepare for mosquitoes and ticks. If it has been wet in recent days, boots are recommended. Co-sponsored by the Brookline Bird Club and the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh.

Ages: Adults and kids 8+ with adult chaperone.

Meet at: Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, Main Entrance Parking Lot: 1399 Bennington Street, East Boston.

Note that this program meets every month of the year on the 1st & 3rd Saturday of the month except when the Saturday is a state or national holiday.

