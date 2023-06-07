Point of Pines Fire Station Groundbreaking

The City of Revere held groundbreaking ceremonies May 31 for the Alden A. Mills Point of Pines Fire Station.

Fire Chief Christopher Bright was master of ceremonies for the program and introduced the dignitaries in attendance, including former mayor and “special guest,” Brian Arrigo, who was instrumental in the project.

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers, whose persistent efforts set the path to the construction of the long-awaited fire station in the Point of Pines neighborhood, was unable to attend the ceremonies. Powers is recovering from hip surgery. He was represented at the groundbreaking by his granddaughter, Madeline Case.

Also in attendance were 11 newly sworn-in Revere firefighters, who will work at the new fire station.

“This project has been in the works since 2018, and a lot of people have helped move it along the way,” Bright told large assemblage. “It’s great to finally be here. We really appreciate everything everybody’s done for us. The City Council voted twice unanimously to fund this project.”

Bright said the old Alden A. Millls Fire Station was first opened in 1938 and served the community until 1991 when funding issues forced the city to close the Point of Pines station.

Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe said, “Today is a great day for the Point of Pines. It’s an historic occasion, not just for the Point of Pines, but for the surrounding beachfront neighborhoods, and the City of Revere.”

Keefe thanked Arrigo “for his work on the project, Chief Bright, and my friend, Councilllor John Powers.”

“John has always put community first. I want to give a special thanks to Councillor Powers,” said Keefe.

Keefe added, “Together we’ve laid the foundation for a facility that will serve and protect our residents for years to come. This fire station symbolizes progress, resilience, public safety accessibility that residents don’t just need, but deserve.”

State Rep. Jeff Turco said it was “an honor” to attend the ceremonies. He said as a youth growing up in Revere, he learned about firefighters’ “sacrifice, commitment to your brother and sister officers in the fire service, and your commitment to duty to the people of this city.”

State Rep. Jessica Giannino, granddaughter of the late Chris Giannino, a former Revere firefighter, said, “For me, this project has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. Being elected as a city councillor in 2011, we knew it was coming down the pipeline. In 2019, we finally started working on it. It was long overdue and an uphill battle.”

“The Point of Pines neighborhood has needed a fire station for 30 years,” said Giannino. “Now there are thousands of new residents that need the services of this fire station. These men and women do so much with the resources that they have, and this [fire station] is another tool that’s going to allow them to serve the people of Revere in the absolute best way they possibly can.”

Keefe read a statement from Powers in which the Ward 5 councillor wrote, “The Point of Pines Fire Station will return with a new community room, the ongoing development of the Riverfront district, a more accessible Gibson Park, and a new river walk. On this important occasion, in particular, I’m proud to say that we, in the larger Point of Pines community, will soon lead to again the resting of our heads on our pillows more easily at night, knowing that an emergency, whether by fire, flood, or otherwise – that the Revere Fire Department will no longer have any problem getting its manpower and equipment to the residents, because once again, they will already and always be here.”

Power also thanked Chief Christopher Bright and former mayor Brian Arrigo “for their collaboration on this critical project.”

“Today is an exciting day for the Point of Pines and for Revere as a whole. And although I cannot celebrate with you in person, I’ve very proud to have been part of the progress we all see here today,” Powers concluded in his remarks.