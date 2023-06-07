Local Student Earns Academic Honors

Roberts Named to Lasell University Dean’s List

Taryn Roberts, a Lasell University student from Revere (02151), was named to the dean’s list for their academic performance in the spring 2023 semester.

The spring 2023 dean’s list includes students who have completed at least 12 credits as a full-time student in that semester and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Regis Students Recognized for Academic Excellence

Regis College announced those students named to the university’s Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Regis sophomores, juniors, seniors, and professional studies students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher; first-year students must have a GPA of 3.25 or higher. Additional criteria can be found in Regis’ Academic Catalog.

“This noteworthy achievement is one that requires perseverance, determination, and critical focus – skills that will encourage your continued progress in your undergraduate studies, career, and in life,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Mary Erina Driscoll, PhD.

Regis congratulates the following students named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List:

Estephany Avilez

Pamela Gonzalez

Naybelline Maldonado

Jasmine Pham

Mia Rogers

Local Students Named to Dean’s List

The following local students were among nearly 1,000 students named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Stonehill College:

John Leone

Gianna Chianca

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered.

Lewis on Dean’s List at Lesley

Lesley University has announced Erin Lewis of Revere has been named to the Dean’s list for the Spring 2023 semester. Students who are named on the Dean’s list must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 overall, which is announced at the completion of the spring semester. Local student includes Erin Lewis, Class of 2024. Erin finished the semester with a 3.8 GPA overall.”