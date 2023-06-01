RHS Class of ’23 Set To Graduate On June 7

By Michael Coughlin Jr.

As the days go by, the clock is about to strike midnight on the Class of 2023 as Revere High School seniors will be donning the celebratory cap and gown very shortly.

On Wednesday, June 7, at Harry Della Russo Stadium, beginning at 6 p.m. Revere High School’s class of 2023 will receive their diplomas and graduate. Although the salutatorian and student speakers are being finalized, Revere High School’s Principal, Christopher Bowen, confirmed the valedictorian.

The class of 2023’s valedictorian is Kathy Trinh, who won the Gates Scholarship, earning a full ride to the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

This year’s graduating class, which is around 440 students, has had some tremendous highlights throughout their four-year tenure.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly mentioned some of those highlights, such as the senior leadership for endeavors such as the production of “In the Heights,” which was the school’s first musical in 30 years, and the robotics team getting second place at The 2023 FIRST World Championship, in Houston, Texas.

“They’ve just had so many accolades, and they have done so many great things. We’re just really, really proud of all of their success,” said Kelly.

In terms of what some of the students in the class of 2023 will be doing in the future, Kelly indicated that there were kids accepted to powerhouse schools like MIT, Yale, UPenn, Penn State, BU, BC, and more.

Not only are some students going to some highly regarded schools, but others are taking up a trade, going into the service, and some even have jobs already lined up.

“They’re just a great class. They’re hardworking students, and they’re brilliant, and that’s going to come out in everything that they decide to do beyond Revere High School,” said Kelly.

Something that stuck out specifically about this class to both Kelly and Bowen was the class’s resilience in the face of the pandemic, which rocked their worlds when they were freshmen.

“This is a very interesting class because they are really the last ones that remember anything about what the school was like prior to the pandemic, and even at that, they were 14-year-old ninth graders halfway through the year,” said Bowen.

Bowen spoke about how much school has changed since the pandemic began and talked about how the class had not been really able to experience activities like prom until just last year and praised the class’s resiliency throughout their time at Revere High School.

“What their high school experience has been is just wild, and so I am very inspired by the way so many kids have been resilient in the face of so much loss, so much grief, so much dysregulation that this past few years has caused everybody, adults included,” said Bowen.

Kelly echoed this point about the class of 2023 navigating their high school career through the pandemic, saying, “It just speaks to their resilience and their ability to get back up when the world threw a real curveball at them.”

Overall, it is clear that those who have watched the class of 2023 grow over the last four years could not be prouder as they prepare to take the stage and graduate.