Majano Announces Candidacy for Revere Councillor-At-Large

Christian Majano Ortez has announced his intention to run for City Councillor-at-Large. The following is his announcement:

“The Majano committee is introducing to Revere community Christian A Majano Ortez candidate for a councilor-at-large seat in the 2023 municipal election. Christian of Salvadorian origin and who has been in the Revere community for more than 11 years, husband of Catalina Rojas and father of two wonderful children, Max 11 years old, and Jolett 16 years old.

Christian Majano

Christian’s aim to represent each of our residents by being the voice in City Hall, fighting for their rights, and opening opportunities for change, justice, and equality in the community. One of his purposes is to have a safer community and better education programs for our youth and new high schools, clean streets, and more amusement park for our children and seniors and more.

Christian is the very definition of the American success story, with more than 18 years in the restaurant industry at all levels and in real estate, marketing, construction, and tech fields, and more than two years of serving the residents in the parking department.

Christian feels very identified with the residents since they share a lot in common. “many of us live with our families, we get up early every day in the morning, whether it is to go to work or take our children to school, and sometimes to go to the gym. We are hard workers and fighters to see a better future. I am proud to call Revere home. I’m a person of the people and for the people. Together we can make a difference in this 2023 municipal election. Revere is not about being conservative or liberal, it is about working together for a better future for our families. Please consider me for one of your five votes! God bless Revere and each of its residents. Thank you!”

El comité Majano presenta a la comunidad de Revere, el candidato Christian A Majano Ortez para un puesto de concejal general en las elecciones municipales de 2023. Christian de origen salvadoreño y que lleva más de 11 años en la comunidad de Revere, esposo de Catalina Rojas y padre de dos maravillosos hijos, Max de 11 años, y Jolett de 16 años.

Christian tiene como objetivo representar a cada uno de nuestros residentes siendo la voz en el City Hall, luchando por sus derechos y abriendo oportunidades para el cambio, la justicia y la igualdad en la comunidad. Uno de sus propósitos es tener una comunidad más segura y mejores programas de educación para nuestra juventud y nueva Escuela Secundaria. calles limpias y más parques de diversiones para nuestros niños y adultos mayores,

Christian es un ejemplo de lucha aquí en los Estados Unidos con más de 20 años en la industria de restaurantes en todos los niveles y en los campos de bienes raíces, marketing, construcción y tecnología, y más de dos años sirviendo a los residentes en el departamento de estacionamiento.

Christian se siente muy identificado con los residentes ya que tienen mucho en común “muchos vivimos con nuestra familia, nos levantamos temprano todos los días en la mañana ya sea para ir a trabajar o llevar a nuestros hijos a la escuela y de cómo salir adelante día a día, todos somos trabajadores y luchadores por ver un futuro mejor. Estoy orgulloso de llamar hogar a Revere, soy una persona del pueblo y para el pueblo, juntos podemos marcar la diferencia en esta elección municipal de 2023. Revere no se trata de ser conservador o liberal, se trata de trabajar juntos por un futuro mejor para nuestras familias. ¡Por favor considérenme para uno de sus cinco votos! Dios bendiga a Revere y a cada uno de sus residentes. ¡Gracias!” Son las palabras de nuestro candidato.