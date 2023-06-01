A New Member of the Bar: Former RHS Scholar-Athlete Emily DiGiulio Graduates Summa Cum Laude From Syracuse; Begins Position at Barstool Sports

Emily DiGiulio is one of Revere High School’s most successful and winningest athletes of all time. She excelled in three sports, captained in two, earned 12 varsity letters, and helped lead the girls basketball team to a No. 1 ranking in the state during the junior season of her awesome four-year career.

DiGiuilo was also highly regarded as a scholar-athlete by peers during her reign, displaying the same work ethic off the court as she achieved excellence and received the high school’s top Scholar-Athlete Award.

“I had really good coaches. Diana DeCristoforo first comes to mind. She was the varsity coach my freshman year and she was unreal, the best ever,” said DiGiulio. “I had Lianne O’Hara as my coach in volleyball and basketball, and she really inspired me. Manny Lopes was my lacrosse coach, and he was excellent as well. And I grew up with some great role models before me, like Gena Restiano and Caitlyn Caramello.”

DiGiulio opted to play intramural basketball and volleyball in college and certainly kept her foot on the academic accelerator. The daughter of Revere Senior Center Director Deb Peczka and retired schoolteacher and coach Peter DiGiulio, Emily graduated summa cum laude from Syracuse University and is ready to embark on her professional career with Barstool Sports, the incredibly popular sports and entertainment website and digital media company. Barstool is headquartered in New York City where Emily will be joining in employment her brother, Benjamin, also a Syracuse graduate (see related story).

An Enjoyable Four-Year Experience at Syracuse

Emily DiGiulio received her degree in Communications and Rhetorical Studies in the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

She treasures her experience in college, including her attendance at numerous Big Orange Division 1 football, basketball, and lacrosse games. “There were tailgates every weekend. You have to have a balance of work and play anywhere you go, but it was definitely the best four years of my life,” said DiGiulio.

She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and served as a Barstool Sports Viceroy for four years, leading Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok responsibilities at Syracuse for Barstool.

“That gave me the opportunity to pursue a full-time job at Barstool, which is really awesome,” said DiGiulio. “We won the Syracuse Best Bar Town, which was through the Viceroy program, and that was unreal. Dave [Portnoy] came to Syracuse and toured two big bars that we have on campus. It was an amazing experience and a big success for me at Syracuse working with Barstool. I think it was another reason why I was able to get a full-time position at Barstool.”

Barstool Sports was founded in Boston by former Swampscott High baseball star Dave Portnoy, who led the Big Blue to a state championship. Portnoy, who was Tom Brady’s classmate at Michigan, is known to his legion of followers as El Pres. He is also as one of the nation’s most widely read food critics. His pizza reviews are a comedic delight and a must-watch for fans of the Italian specialty.

“I was a fan of a couple of Barstool’s podcasts before I started working there,” said Emily. “And then once Ben started working there full time, he would introduce me to different things related to Barstool.”

Appreciative of the Revere School System

Looking back at her daughter’s education in the Revere schools, Deb Peczka said, “As a parent I couldn’t be more appreciative of the Revere school system. The teachers, the principals – they leave such a positive impact on their students.”

“The Revere schools absolutely set the foundation for me – my mentors, coaches, parents, my friends’ parents, the school principals, our superintendent [Dr. Dianne Kelly] – and Mayor Brian Arrigo, I’m one of his biggest fans,” said Emily. “He did so much for this city and for the student-athletes. He was great and supporting the athletes. That means a lot, having the mayor at your games.”

Emily also expressed her gratitude to her parents.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere without them, never mind graduating summa cum laude from Syracuse University,” said Emily. “I thank them for trusting me, but also pushing me to go. When I said I wanted to go to Syracuse, which is five hours away, it’s a tough decision at 18 years old. You don’t know what you want to do, or who you want to be.”

Interestingly, Emily originally wanted to attend Clemson University, but was denied admission.

“But when she stepped on campus at Syracuse, she knew she had made the right choice,” said Deb Pezcka. “I think it’s an important lesson, too, that you don’t get everything you want in life, but you end up where you’re supposed to be, and your support system is always with you no matter what. I believe through my heart and soul that both Ben and Emily were where they should be.”

“I’m just so proud of my two children,” said Peter DiGiulio.