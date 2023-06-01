Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito Kicks Off His Mayoral Campaign at Well-Attended Reception

Councillor-at-Large Steve Morabito officially kicked off his campaign for Mayor of Revere at a May 18 reception where he was joined by a large crowd in the Paul Revere Room at the Comfort Inn.

Morabito has been a councillor-at-large for the past decade, earning substantial vote totals and finishing in the top tier of candidates in each election.

Richard Bosworth introduced Morabito before the candidate’s impressive address that tied in the city’s history, Morabito’s family’s heritage, and his childhood and school years in Revere, with the important issues he would focus on as mayor.

“Stepping out into the public limelight is a daunting thought to a large majority of people,” said Bosworth. “Steve puts himself out there every day to help his fellow residents. The values and needs of his constituents are the values he champions at every City Council meeting. His vote is not tainted with greed. It is driven by doing the right thing at the right time, all the time. We often say, ‘we get what we deserve.’ Well, Revere, don’t we deserve and want the very best for our city?

“I’ll answer that question for you. It is a great honor to introduce my partner, my mayor, Steve Morabito.”

Following is the text of Steve Morabito’s remarks at the reception:

“A decade ago, we gathered in this very hotel to launch my campaign for City Councillor at Large. Over the past ten years, I have had the privilege of serving as your city councilor, tirelessly working to represent the interests and aspirations of our community. Today, I stand before you rejuvenated, filled with a renewed sense of purpose and determination, ready to lead this remarkable city towards a future abundant with opportunities and progress.

Throughout history, we have witnessed the remarkable achievements that can arise when people unite with a great purpose. There may be moments when we feel outnumbered, burdened, or constrained by time. However, let us draw inspiration from the legacy of our city, named after Paul Revere, a man who likely experienced those very pressures.

In the same way that Paul Revere brought our nation together, let us now unite as a community. When we stand together, no obstacle can be too daunting for us to overcome.

It is crucial to recognize that our strength lies not only in our individual abilities but also in our collective power.

Revere is not just a place on a map; it is a vibrant city where hardworking families have woven their lives and fulfilled their dreams. Families like mine, who immigrated from Italy to America in pursuit of a better life for their children. Revere holds a special place in my heart, as it’s the city I was born and raised. It is where I played little league baseball, attended Revere public schools, graduated from Revere High School, and ultimately decided to return to after college. My faith in our city and its people has never faltered, and just as the citizens of Revere have supported me over the past decade.

I am wholly dedicated to serving each and every person with all my heart as the Next Mayor of Revere.

Revere is at a crossroads right now and we need a Mayor – with the proven experience, the vision, and the political will to take on the tough challenges and ensure our City is moving forward for every resident.

It is time for a new leadership for Revere. Let me tell you about the kind of mayor that I will be.

I will be a Mayor focused on affordability. The cost of living in Greater Boston is skyrocketing. Seniors are being priced out of the communities they helped to build. Young families can’t afford to buy a home in Revere. Inflation, increasing costs of childcare, prescription drugs, and everyday expenses are putting incredible stress on our residents.

Revere has the ability to take these challenges head-on, ensuring that we are embracing working families and seniors and creating pathways to homeownership and access to high- quality schools.

I will be a Mayor focused on accessibility. As your mayor, I will foster an environment in which our residents can succeed. I firmly believe in a government that is accessible, transparent, and accountable. I will tirelessly work to ensure that every citizen’s voice is heard and that your concerns and ideas take center stage in our decision-making process. For too long, decisions from City Hall are more about ‘who you know’ and less about what is best for Revere. I will change that.

I will be a Mayor focused on opportunity. Economic development and sustainability will be key areas of focus in our journey ahead. Revere possesses all the necessary elements to become a vibrant hub of innovation and opportunity. Our prime location, talented workforce, and rich cultural heritage attract individuals from all walks of life. By working hand-in-hand with local businesses, entrepreneurs, and community leaders, we can create an environment that not only attracts investments but also fosters job growth and supports small businesses—the backbone of our local economy.

I will be a Mayor focused on education. Education stands as another cornerstone of my vision for Revere. Our children deserve nothing less than the best opportunities for success. We must equip our teachers with the tools they need to guide our students towards triumph. Improving our schools and ensuring they have the necessary resources and support to provide a world- class education will be a top priority. Investing in our youth is an investment in the future of our city.

I will be a Mayor focused on sustainability. Revere is a coastal community and bears the brunt of the impacts of climate change. As Mayor, I will ensure that we become a regional leader on local strategies to reduce our carbon footprint, make our air and water cleaner and safer, and ensure that we are being proactive in mitigating the impacts of climate change, especially as it relates to sea level rise.

I will be a Mayor focused on livability. I am committed to enhancing public safety and elevating the quality of life for all residents of our great city. Through close collaboration with our esteemed police and fire departments, we will ensure that Revere remains a safe haven—a place where families can live, work, and raise their children without fear. Tackling the challenges of affordable housing, transportation, and infrastructure will be crucial in transforming Revere into an accessible, connected, and sustainable city.

But, my friends, I cannot achieve these goals alone. Real change comes from collaboration and unity. I call upon each and every one of you to join me in this journey, to lend your expertise, ideas, and passion. Together, we will build a Revere that is resilient, inclusive, and prosperous.

In the coming months, we will continue knocking on doors, engaging with neighbors, and listening to your concerns. I want to understand the hopes and dreams you have for Revere and how we can work together to make them a reality. Let us build a campaign fueled by the energy and enthusiasm of our community, a campaign that places people first.

So let us grasp the lantern that illuminates the path to the future and ride together as we create our own history, just as our city’s namesake has done before us.

Our history, Our Path, Our Choice-For a Revere stronger together.

Thank you!