Benjamin DiGiulio Is a Proud Older Brother

Benjamin DiGiulio is proud and excited that his younger sister Emily will be joining him at Barstool Sports.

Benjamin graduated from Revere High School in 2014 and Syracuse University in 2018.

He interned at Barstool for four months and was brought on board full time in October, 2018, “and I’ve been there ever since.”

Benjamin is the director of Barstool Sports’ College Viceroy Program and brand director for the Barstool city program.

When asked if her were proud of his sister’s long list of accomplishments, including earning her degree from Syracuse with highest honors, Ben replied, “Proud is an understatement. She’s definitely been my best buddy for a very long time. There was never a doubt that she was going to do amazing things. But to watch her go through life and be as successful as she’s been, there’s almost no word to describe how proud I am of Emily. It’s been the experience of a lifetime.”

Benjamin said his sister will be in a position to build her own career at Barstool.

“Just like in our years at Syracuse, I went there and blazed my own path, and she did the same thing,” said Benjamin. “We didn’t have similar Syracuse experiences really at all. And I envision that at Barstool as well. She’s in a different field than I am, and she will once again go in there and prove herself and do what she did at every level. But I have no doubt she’ll be fine.”

One thing that Benjamin and Emily DiGiulio agree upon wholeheartedly: their parents, Deb Peczka and Peter DiGiulio, have been supportive in all aspects of their lives, from Revere to Syracuse and now onto New York City.

“I’ve very appreciative of both of my parents. They’ve been beyond instrumental the entire time, trusting us. I remember back in 2016 when I was studying for my LSATs and considering law school, and I had to tell my parents that I was going to work for this company [Barstool Sports] that just moved to New York and the president [Dave Portnoy] just got arrested outside NFL headquarters for supporting Tom Brady. They put faith in my 20-year-old brain that this was the future that I wanted, even if it wasn’t going to law school. They gave me full trust, and it ended up working our pretty well. But without their support, I’d be nowhere. I had so many great teachers, principals, and guidance counselors in Revere that helped me along the way – I’m grateful to them as well. Revere was really instrumental in not only getting me ready for Syracuse, but the world as a whole.”