Revere Karate Academy Holds Grand Opening at New Revere Street Location

Revere Karate Academy held its grand opening ceremony Saturday at its new location at 351 Revere Street.

Grandmaster Doreen DiRienzo and her son, Professor Anthony Cogliandro, welcomes family, friends, city officials, Karate students past and present, parents, and guests to the celebration.

“I’m grateful for everybody here today,” said DiRienzo, who is also celebrating her 50th year in the martial arts. “I’m so grateful to my son [Anthony Cogliandro]. I know that our legacy will continue in his hands because he’s an amazing martial artist, a strong leader, and a great man. And I’m so grateful that you’re my son, Anthony.”

DiRienzo expressed gratitude to studio builder and engineer Jimmy Ciampi, who truly constructed a beautiful and spacious studio.

“He said he was going to build this into the best school you ever had, and he was not kidding,” said DiRienzo, who also thanked Michele Bianco, owner of the building. “This year I’m celebrating my 50th year in martial arts, and I can’t think of a better way than to open up this amazing place.”

Anthony Cogliandro, who is the Ward 3 city councillor, summed up an amazing day for the family, stating, “This is overwhelming.”

One of the Academy’s well-known former students, former Revere School Committeewoman Susan Gravellese, wore her Revere Karate Academy jacket to the celebration.