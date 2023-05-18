Suffolk Downs To Host Second Union Job Information Session

Special to the Journal

Area residents interested in learning about life-changing career opportunities in the union building trades are encouraged to attend a free union job information session being held Tuesday, May 23 from 5-7pm at Suffolk Downs. The Greater Boston Building Trades Unions, John Moriarty and Associates, The HYM Investment Group LLC (“HYM”) and the City of Revere will host their second construction industry-focused job information session to recruit and train the next generation of building trades workers. The event is free to all jobseekers and attendees will learn about the thousands of new construction jobs coming to the area throughout the 15-to-20-year build-out of Suffolk Downs from both union representatives as well as current subcontractors working on site. No prior construction experience is required to attend.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand how union employment changes lives, and having a project like Suffolk Downs in Revere is transformative for hundreds of residents and their families,” said Acting Revere Mayor Keefe. “We’re grateful for HYM’s support of pushing these opportunities with our residents and I encourage all Revere union trade members to attend if they’re interested in being part of this historic project.”

“We’re grateful for our partnership with the Greater Boston Building Trades Unions, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, John Moriarty & Associates, and The City of Revere, in ensuring that Suffolk Downs will be union-built and that the construction of Suffolk Downs will provide meaningful career opportunities and real economic benefits to the Greater Boston and Revere communities,” said HYM Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas N. O’Brien.

“Ensuring that Suffolk Downs will be union-built and that an entire generation of workers in the area will experience family-sustaining career opportunities is extremely important to us. We are grateful for our partnership with the Building Trades Union and HYM to help facilitate that goal on such a significant and rewarding project such as this,” said John Moriarty of John Moriarty & Associates.

“The Greater Boston Building Trades Unions have a dual mission of making sure every career in the construction industry is a good one and of creating pathways to ensure that everyone has access to these good, union careers. Partnerships like the one we have developed with Suffolk Downs help us to further that dual mission. We are proud to be part of this great project — it’s a project that will make many positive impacts for workers, for housing needs, and which incorporates a range of innovative and environmentally conscious construction efforts. We hope to see a great turnout at this event so that folks can learn even more about the wide range of great union career opportunities that will be available through this project,” said Brian Doherty, General Agent, Greater Boston Building Trades Unions.

“A career as a union carpenter compares very favorably to other options available. Our members can earn six figure salaries on top of family health care coverage and excellent retirement savings. Even our apprentices are qualifying for benefits and earning great wages without incurring any debt for their education,” said Joe Byrne, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. “This project is an excellent gateway to a tremendous career. HYM, John Moriarty & Associates and the carpentry subcontractors employing our members on this project are among the cream of the crop in our industry.”

The HYM Investment Group, Building Trades Union, John Moriarty & Associates, and North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters announced in January of 2020 the signing of an unprecedented Project Labor Agreement (PLA) for the construction of the Suffolk Downs Redevelopment. The agreement will ensure Suffolk Downs is union-built and creates 18,000 construction jobs, while designing and constructing more efficiently to allow housing to be built more affordably. As part of the agreement, HYM announced $2 million in investments that will go towards building an employment pipeline to quality, union jobs, and to prepare local residents to join the future workforce at Suffolk Downs. The PLA also creates a new cost structure and a model that sets forth several equity and inclusion provisions that will bring more workers into the trades. This innovative approach will further increase the number of women and people of color who benefit from the career opportunities generated by the project while lowering the overall cost of residential construction.

Registration for the Suffolk Downs Job Information Session is encouraged, and walk-ins are welcome. The event will take place outside at the Paddock (accessible via The Track at Suffolk Downs). Parking is free and available onsite. Suffolk Downs is accessible from the MBTA Beachmont and Suffolk Downs stations.