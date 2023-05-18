License Commission Approves 1-Day Licenses for June Events

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, May 10, in the City Council Chamber. Chair Robert Selevitch and members Linda Guinasso and Daniel Occena were on hand for the meeting in which they addressed a wide range of matters over the course of the long(two hours and 20 minutes) session.

In addition to conducting the lengthy license revocation hearing regarding the Park ‘n Fly operation at the Hampton Inn at 230 Lee Burbank Highway (see accompanying story), the commissioners heard a myriad of applications from local groups and businesses.

The commission approved a number of 1-day licenses for special events. They were as follows:

An application for a 1-day Entertainment and Common Victualler License from CEIZS (which stands for Comunidaze Evangelica Internacional Zona Sul) Florida, Luar Oliveira, Event Manager, to be exercised at the Beachmont School on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. with a rain date of Saturday, June 24, 2023. This will be a Family at the Park event with an expected attendance of 200–300 over the course of the day.

Mr. Arthur Oliveira of 20 Augustus St. explained that the group held a similar event at its church at 72 Squire Rd. in 2019 and this is the first one since the pandemic. There will be bounce houses, face-painting, and other activities for the children. No alcohol will be served.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application;

An application for a 1-day Malt/Wine License from FLA USA, Manoel M. Mizael, Event Manager, to be exercised at Harry Della Russo Stadium on Sunday, May 28, 2023 from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. The is to be a Mini-Tournament of Soccer featuring professional soccer players from Brazil. The expected attendance is 200.

Mr. Mizael, a Revere resident, told the commission that the soccer mini-tournament will feature current and former pro players from Brazil who will play with local youngsters. He explained that his group is the fan club of the Flamengo FC, which is the most popular pro soccer team in Brazil, with over 40.2 million supporters as of 2022. He said that an authorized fan club is required to do charitable work on behalf of the club. The mini-tournament has been held for six years and last year was the first time that alcohol was served at the event. Mr. Mizael said he works in the restaurant business and he is TIPS-certified.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the license;

An application for a 1-day Malt/Wine and Common Victualler License from the Immaculate Conception Parish, 127 Winthrop Ave., Jannet Urrego, Event Manager, to be exercised at 127 Winthrop Avenue, in the school gym, on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 6 p.m.–11 p.m. for a Youth Fundraiser Gala Dinner. Expected attendance is 180.

Ms. Urrego presented the application to the commission. She said that the event will be similar to what the group did in March. In response to questions from the commissioners, she said there will be a professional bartender and liquor-ID bracelets will be issued only to those over-21.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application;

An application for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License from Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish at St. Mary’s Church, 670 Washington Ave., Ralph DeCicco, Event Manager, to be exercised at the church on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 5 p.m.–10 p.m., for a Country Dinner Dance for parishioners. The expected attendance is 90 and entertainment will be provided by a DJ.

Rick Freni presented the application. He told the commissioners that the parish has held the event in the past, which is a patriotic-themed dinner and country-dance. He said square dance instructors will be on hand for the participants, who typically come dressed up in country & western clothing.

“It sounds like a great event,” said Selevitch, a sentiment that was echoed by Guinasso. There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application; and

An application from Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere Street, Maryann Giorgio, Event Manager, for a 1-day Common Victualler, Entertainment, and Malt/Wine License from Saint Anthony of Padua Church, to be exercised at the same location on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. for the parish’s Saint Anthony of Padua Feast Day celebration. The expected attendance is 150.

Ms. Giorgio presented the application. She explained that this is an annual celebration at St. Anthony’s and there will be an outdoor barbecue, with the food served indoors with a DJ.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the issuance of the license.

The commission issued a Common Victualler License to Beyrut Espresso, Inc., 3 Everett Street, Unit C, with requested hours from Sunday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., with seating for 40.

Linda Fayad, Beyrut Espresso’s manager, explained that her business is a coffee shop and bakery that has been in existence for about 18 months, though without a license. However, all of the appropriate inspections have been conducted by city departments.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the license.

The commissioners also issued a license to Buy and Sell Gold, Silver, Precious Metals, and Jewelry to Jenna Diorio, d/b/a The Bracelet Adventure, 36 Roland St. Jewelry will be made in-home, and sales will be internet only.

Ms. Diorio appeared on her own behalf. She said she goes to local crafts shows and is seeking the license in order to sell her gold-plated and sterling silver jewelry items, which she creates in her home and sells strictly on-line through the Etsy and Shopify platforms.

There was some discussion among the commissioners as to whether Ms. Diorio even needed a license to operate an on-line business, and whether, if she did receive a license using her home address at 36 Roland Rd. (which is in a residential neighborhood), it would be appropriate.

On the other hand, the commission was informed that there is a city ordinance that permits home jewelry-making, but requires a license if precious metals are involved.

There were no opponents to the application and the commission approved the license by a vote of 2-1 with Guinasso, citing the issuance of a business license in a residential neighborhood, opposed.

The commission approved an application for the Transfer of a Common Victualler License by 7-Eleven, Inc. d/b/a 7-Eleven 37520H, 140 Beach Street. Mr. Suresh Mora will be the new manager. He said the business intends to sell pizza, wings, slurpees, and similar items. There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the granting of the license on the condition that the Revere Health Dept. issue a final approval.

The commission heard an application from Shuban, Inc., d/b/a Parkway Convenience 190A Revere Beach Parkway, Nilamben Patel, Manager, for a Change of Officers/Directors, Transfer of Stock, Pledge of License and Inventory, Change of Manager, and Alteration of the Premises.

Atty. John Mooradian told the commission that Ms. Patel is taking over the sole ownership of the business from her aunt and mother, who are retiring. She is TIPS-certified and has been experienced with running the liquor store for a number of years. The business will be expanding into the adjacent space presently occupied by Dimino’s Sub Shop, a Revere landmark for more than 50 years, that is closing its doors.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission heard an application from Revere Sublions Corp., d/b/a Subway,

3 Everett Street, Unit 3D-2, for the Transfer of a Common Victualler License from AMBU, LLC, said license to be exercised at the same location; seating to remain at 22, with requested hours Sunday–Saturday 7 a.m.–1 a.m.

A representative from the company told the commission that there will be no changes to the business and the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The commissioners heard an application from Tulum Taqueria, Inc., 425 Revere Beach Boulevard, Daybelys DelaRosa, Manager, for the Transfer of a Common Victualler License from Colimens Corporation, said license to be exercised at the same location. Requested seating is 15 and requested hours to remain Sunday–Saturday 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. (with outside seating to close at midnight).

Mr. DelaRosa presented the application. He explained that he is reopening a business that has been closed for a while on the same premises and will be offering healthy Mexican food choices to his patrons.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application on the condition that the business complete a final inspection from the Health Dept.

The commission heard an application from 99 West, LLC, d/b/a 99 Restaurant & Pub, 121 VFW Parkway, Alan Kerr, Manager, for a change of officers/directors of an All Alcohol Restaurant license. This was a so-called inverted application and had been approved by the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.

Atty. Elizabeth Pisano from Upton, Connell, and Devlin presented the application to the commission. She said that four corporate officers are leaving the company and are being replaced by six new officers. There will be no changes to the business. The commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission heard an application from Mehrun Islam, d/b/a 7-Eleven #34393, 127 Broadway, Shaheedul Islam, Manager, for a Malt/Wine Package Store License for his existing business.

Mr. Islam presented the application seeking approval to sell beer and wine. He said he had been in the business of selling beer and wine for 10 years at a White Hen in East Boston. He said he will take TIPS-certified courses to update his own knowledge of the law and to be able to train his employees.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the issuance of the license.

The final application of the evening came from Mass. Trips, Inc., d/b/a Esquite Taqueria, 1148 North Shore Road, for a Malt/Wine Restaurant License to be exercised at the existing restaurant at the same location. Hours are Monday–Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. and Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m –1:30 a.m. with seating for 18.

Mr. Emiliano Moreno, the president of the company that also operates two other restaurants in the city, presented the application to the commission. He said that initially he did not seek a liquor license when he opened the business, but has realized that his customers would like to have beer and wine with their meals.

“I’m hearing very good things about your restaurant,” noted Guinasso.

Selevitch asked Moreno about his previous experience in the sale of alcohol and was informed by him that all employees will be TIPS-certified.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

There was one license renewal, that being for a Common Victualler license by Ambros Foods, LLC d/b/a Pizza Hut #37230, 5A Everett Street.

The commission then adjourned until its June meeting.