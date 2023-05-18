Obituaries 05-17-2023

William McDonald

Of Winthrop and Revere

William J. McDonald, 84, of Winthrop and Revere, passed away peacefully on May 14.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ann Marie (Andriotti) McDonald and his late parents, William and Eileen McDonald; sisters, Joan Rea, Gail Fernandes and Maureen Leary. Bill is survived by his sister, Kathleen Gutowski of Revere, niece, Maureen Gutowski of Boston, Lisa Fernandes of Cape Elizabeth, ME; brother in law, Jack Fernandes of South Portland, ME; step daughters, Laura Matarazzo of East Boston, Joyce Burns and her husband, Joseph Burns of Easton; grandchildren: Kyle Burns and Lyndsey Burns and a host of other nieces, nephews and cousins including: Alex McCallum and his wife, Wendy and Mathew McCallum, Jack McDonald and his wife, Karen and Gary Fernandes. Special thanks and appreciation go to his nurse, Nanci at the Parc at Harborview Winthrop and the Staff at MGH Boston Ellison 12th floor for their exemplary care, kindness, and compassion.

A memorial service will be held at Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, East Boston on Thursday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services will conclude with a prayer service in our serenity chapel. To leave an online condolence, visit www.ruggieromh.com.

Louis Coiro

Autobody Specialist, Mechanic and Car Enthusiast

Louis M. “Louie” Coiro, a lifelong Revere resident, passed away on May 11 at the age of 71.

Louis was an autobody specialist and a mechanic. He was a car enthusiast, Louie loved working on Cars and driving around in his Corvette.

The beloved son of the late Anthony and Mary (Prizio) Coiro, he was the devoted husband of 32 years to Patricia (Joyce) Coiro; loving father of Louis Coiro, Jr. of Salem, Kevin Coiro and his wife, Amy of North Reading, Patrick and his wife, Anna of Seattle, WA and Mary Coiro of Revere; dear brother of Andrew, Michael, Joseph, Connie Ennamorati, Maria Messina and Anthony; loving grandfather of Ava Coiro, Freya Jane Joyce and the late Sydney Coiro and cherished “Uncle Louie” to many loving nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his loyal dog, Marsha. Louis was an autobody specialist and a mechanic.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. For guestbook please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Andrea Carabineris

Star Market Retiree

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St. Peabody, Ma, on Friday, May 19 at 1 p.m. for Andrea (Hardy) Carabineris who died on Friday, April 21st at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in Revere following a brief illness. She was 81 years old.

Andrea was born in Everett to her late parents, Clarence and Alice (Webb) Hardy on December 9, 1941. When she was eight years old, the family settled in Revere. Andrea and her brother, Paul were raised and educated in Revere. Andrea was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1959. She raised her two children, James and Susan, being devoted and ever present with her children. She worked at Star Market as a supervisor for over 30 years. In 2007, she moved to Saugus. She loved her family unconditionally and enjoyed spending time with them.

The loving mother of Susan M. Ferrante and her husband, Pasquale, Jr. of Gilford, NH, formerly of Saugus and James A. Carabineris Jr. of Malden, she is the proud and cherished grandmother of Pasquale Ferrante III of Gilford, NH., Christina A. Boudreau and her husband, Benjamin of Worcester and the dear sister of the late Paul C. Hardy, her late canine companion “Oreo” and friends.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be Made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105.

The staff of Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals is most honored to have assisted the family in completing funeral arrangements.​

To send online condolences, please visit ​www.vertucciosmithvazza.com​.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & azza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Richard “Rick” William Labadini Jr.

Of Revere

Richard “Rick” William Labadini Jr. of Revere passed away on May 8 at the age of 54.

Born in Malden on August 5, 1968 to the late Richard W. Labadini Sr. and Joan (Marks), he is survived by his loving brother Joseph Labadini of Virginia, formerly of Revere and by his dear cousins: Catherine and her husband, Donald Berry and their family, Noreen and her husband, Brian Donovan and their family and Robert and his wife, Pamela Kelly and their family and by many caring friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. Prayer Service in the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A private interment will be held at Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, say a prayer or a kind word to a veteran or a person in need. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Estelle DeRosa

Animal Lover and Longtime Employee of Almy’s at Northgate Shopping Plaza

Estelle (Goodfriend) DeRosa, 95, of Revere, formerly of Brooklyn NY, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 15.

Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Issac and Sarah (Rosenberg) Goodfriend, Estelle was one of five daughters. She graduated high school and shortly after, by chance, met the love of her life, Joseph DeRosa, at Coney Island. After Joseph served in the military, they married and settled in Revere to start their family. She worked many years for Almy’s at Northgate Shopping Plaza.

Estelle Loved animals, especially dogs and cats. She enjoyed playing crossword puzzles and word search.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph DeRosa and the devoted mother of Robert DeRosa of Revere and Andrew DeRosa and his wife, Barbara of Lynnfield, she was the cherished grandmother of Janine, Maria, Danielle, Mariah and great-grandchildren Leland, Jacob, Stevie, and Claire; dear sister of the late Anna, Frances, Helen, and Sylvia and is also survived by her niece, Rhoda Kraus as well as many other loving nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held in the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, May 18tfrom 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guestbook please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Mafalda “Murphy” Cella

Devoted Mother, Grandmother and Friend

A Funeral Service was held in St. Michaels Cemetery Chapel on Monday, May 15th for Mafalda M. “Murphy” Iaconelli Cella who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 9 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston surrounded by her loving family.

Mafalda was born in the North End of Boston on September 11, 1930, the daughter of the late Frank and Amalia Iaconelli. She was raised and educated in Boston where she resided until moving to Revere to raise her family in 1958. She was 92 years old. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and baking. Her kitchen was extra productive during the holidays where she produced her seasonal favorites. She loved to share her delicious recipes.

Above all, she adored her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Murphy was unfaltering in her care for her aging parents. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

Mafalda was the beloved mother of Carmela Cella-Delcore of Revere and Francesco Cella and his husband, Bill Ryan of Wells, ME She was the cherished grandmother of Dana Marie Delcore and the Godmother of Lena Picardo. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre St., Jamacia Plain, MA, 02130 or at https://www.italianhome.org/. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com​.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care & direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Mary Stellato

She Viewed Her Role as a Mother As Her Greatest Achievement

Mary (Mariani) Stellato of Revere passed away peacefully in the presence of her adoring family on Saturday, May 13. She was 95 years old.

Mary was born on January 25, 1928, the 10th of 12 children raised in East Boston by her late parents, Sabatino Mariani and Carina (DiBennedetto) Mariani (both originally from Pescara, Italy). She was the beloved wife of Alfred Stellato of East Boston with whom she held hands in marriage for 47 years, from 1955 until his passing in 2002. She was the devoted mother of John Stellato and his wife, Julene (Penner) Stellato and Stephen Stellato and his partner, Vicki Tsarfin and cherished Nonni to Matthew, Karinn and Zachary Stellato. She basked in the presence of her children and grandchildren like they were the sun. She is survived by her precious sister, Emily (Mariani) D’Amico, who was her closest friend in life, Emily’s daughter Carolyn D’Amico, who was like a daughter to Mary, and numerous other treasured nieces and nephews.

After initially living in East Boston and Tewksbury, Mary and Alfred moved into their Revere home in 1960, where they built their life together and, through adoption, jubilantly welcomed their sons (whom they called their “blessings from God”). They enjoyed hosting family gatherings and backyard barbeques. Thanks to Stephen and Vicki who tenderly cared for her, Mary was able to live out her years in her Revere home until the final few days, which she spent in the beautiful sanctuary of Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Mary’s life was about family and her strong faith. Affectionate, loving, and expressive, she never missed a chance to say, “I love you, Darling” and “Thank you, Jesus!” for health and family. She viewed her role as a mother as her greatest achievement. She cherished and believed in her boys beyond words, never judging and always supporting them.

Known for impeccable penmanship, exceptional memory, cutting-edge health regimens, and the colorful names she reserved for inept drivers, Mary marched through her 95 years with joy and stamina, and supported her family members with quiet and unwavering strength. In order to care for younger siblings when her mother was sick, Mary discontinued formal education at the beginning of high school. As a teen and through most of her adult life, she worked factory jobs, making airplane parts for Raytheon during WWII and chocolates at Brigham’s, among other roles. Just under five feet tall on her tallest day, Mary was perky, feisty and hilarious. What she lacked in height, she more than made up for in vivacious spirit. She loved her Bingo nights with friends, which were especially fun on the rare occasions she came home a big winner. Her number one wish for the world was for “more kindness.” Mary will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

The family will gather at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park for a graveside service Friday, May 19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute by visiting www.dana-farber.org or calling 1-800-52-JIMMY. For guestbook please visit www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home.