RHS Sports Roundup

Boys Volleyball Team Clinches GBL Title; Ranked 24th in D-1

The Revere High boys volleyball team won three more matches this past week, including a pair of wins over second-place Malden, to clinch the 2023 Greater Boston League (GBL) title.

Both of the victories over Malden went to five sets. In last Wednesday’s 3-2 triumph over Malden, Christyan Berger set 36 assists. Alex Serrano Taborda accounted for 19 kills and

Ruben Rodriguez delivered 14 kills.

Two days later, in another 3-2 win over the Golden Tornadoes, Berger provided 39 assists for his teammates. Serrano Taborda hit 17 kills and Ruben Rodriguez delivered 20 kills.

This past Monday the Patriots blanked Everett, 3-0. Berger accounted for 27 assists. Serrano Taborda struck for 15 kills and Rodriguez hit 13 kills.

Coach Lianne Mimmo and her squad now stand alone atop the GBL standings with an undefeated 13-0 record and will close out their GBL season against Somerville today (Wednesday).

The Patriots, who are 14-3 overall and ranked 24th in Division 1 in the MIAA’s power rankings, then will face non-league foes O’Bryant on Friday and Greater Lowell next Tuesday to wrap up their regular season schedule.

RHS Girls Track Rolls Past Chelsea

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team improved to 5-1 on the season with an 87-43 victory over Chelsea last Tuesday.

Sophomore Liv Yuong was the top scorer (15 points) for the RHS team with three first places in the high jump (4′-8″), long jump (15′-3″), and 100m hurdles (17.4).

Sophomore Ashley Cabrera took home 10 points for the Lady Patriots with a pair of first place finishes in the 400m hurdles (1:16.1) and the 200m (28.7).

Junior Giselle Salvador and freshman Gemma Stamatopolous both put up eight points with first and second-place finishes. Giselle took first in the 100m dash (14.1) and second in the 200m dash (29.7). Gemma won the 800m (2:46.1) and placed second in the high jump (4′-4″).

Additional first-place finishers for Revere included senior Luisa Khorsi in the 400m (1:12.0) and freshman Oivia Rupp in the mile (6:22.1).

Second-place performances came from Marwa Riad in the long jump (13′-6″) and 400m (1:12.5); Basma Sahibi in the triple jump (27-‘6″); Yara Belguendouz in the javelin (63’-8″); Reyhan Bensadok in the 400m hurdles (1:25.0); Rocio Gonzales in the mile (6:45.8); and Daniela Santana Baez in the two-mile (16:35.1).

Third-place points for the team came from Jaliyah Manigo in the high jump (4′-2″), the 100m (15.0), and the 200m (30.1); Bella Stamatopoulos in the javelin (59′-7″); Hiba El Bzyouy in the 400m hurdles (1:28.1); Basma Sahibi in the 100m hurdles (20.4); Valeria Sepulveda in the 400 dash (1:15.8); and Reyhan Bensadok in the 800m (3:01.2).

Coach Racquel MacDonald and her crew are scheduled to wrap up their dual-meet season tomorrow (Thursday) at Malden and then will compete in the GBL championship meet on Monday.

“I know that as we come up to the end of the season, we can expect to see some huge personal records as some girls really hit their peak,” said MacDonald. “I am so proud of the way the girls have been open to trying new events and putting up any extra points they can for the team.”

RHS Girls Lacrosse Tops Everett, 7-3

The Revere High girls lacrosse team defeated Greater Boston League rival Everett, 7-3, this past Monday.

Angelina Marin led the offense for the Lady Patriots with three goals. Lynberlee Leng scored two goals. Marianna Tamayo and Mariah Rogers both reached the back of the Everett net for a goal apiece.

Coach Amy Rotger and her crew are scheduled to play at Malden today (Wednesday) and will host Salem this Friday at 4:30 at Harry Della Russo Stadium. They will travel to Canbridge on Saturday before returning home next Wednesday to host Medford and next Thursday to entertain Everett.

Revere Boys Track Tops Chelsea, 71-60

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team edged Chelsea, 71-60, last Tuesday.

Leading the way for the Patriots was Isaiah Decrosta, who won the high jump with a leap of 5′-2″ and won the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.5, and finished second in the 400 hurdles.

Kenan Batic was a double-winner for Revere, capturing the mile in a time of 5:09.9 and the two-mile with a clocking of 11:30.1.

Other first-place winners for the Patriots were: Kevin Purciful, who captured the discus with a toss of 113′-7″; Ahmed Bellemsieh, who won the 400 dash in a time of 59.5; Erick Mayorga, who won the javelin with a throw of 123′-4″ and took second in the long jump; and Youness Chahid, who won the 800 with a clocking of 2:15.7.

Adding three points to the RHS scoresheet with second-place finishes were: Latrell Ashby in the 100 dash; Jeremy X. in the 200 dash; and Matthew Pereira in the 400 dash.

Scoring single points for the Patriots with third-place efforts were: Gabriel Santana in the shot-put; Abbas Atoui in the discus and the 200 dash; Fajr Riazi in the 110 hurdles; Brandon Carvajal in the 100 dash; and Edwin Alarcon in the 400 dash.

The Patriots also captured both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relays to secure the win.

Revere will wrap up its dual-meet season tomorrow (Thursday) at Malden and then will compete in the GBL championship meet on Monday.

Lacroix Scores Six Goals in 4OT Loss

The Revere High boys lacrosse team came out on the short end of a 7-6 decision to Salem in a contest that went into quadruple (four) overtime.

Matt Lacroix led the Patriot offense with four goals.

Coach Zach McDannell and his crew are scheduled to host Cambridge Saturday morning at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

RHS Softball Team Tops Malden, 10-6

Last Thursday the Revere High softball team took on the Golden Tornadoes of Malden and engaged in an inning-by-inning battle before emerging with a 10-6 victory.

The Lady Patriots got on the board with a run in the first inning with a walk by Isabella Qualtieri, a single from Frankie Reed, and an RBI base hit by Shayna Smith.

In the second inning, Revere erupted for three runs. Jordan Martelli doubled, Arianna Greenman doubled, and Riley Straccia singled. Isabella Qualtieri grounded out to the pitcher for an RBI. Frankie Reed then hit a smashing single down the line, scoring Greenman and Straccia, to make it 4-0.

In the meantime, freshman pitcher Danni Randall was shutting down Malden through the first two frames with three strikeouts, two ground outs, and a pop fly on which Lea Doucette laid out, turning the energy around for the Lady Patriots.

Malden got two runs back in the third, but some outstanding defense by Straccia and Santos kept Malden from adding to its tally.

Revere started the fourth with two strikeouts, but Isabella Qualtieri got on with a base hit, Lea Doucette reached on an error, and Frankie Reed smashed a two-run single. Shayna Smith then doubled, moving Reed to third, but both runners were left stranded.

Malden responded with two runs of its own in the bottom of the fourth, to keep matters at a two-run difference, 6-4.

Revere scored a solo marker in the fifth when Brianna Miranda, subbing in for Jordan Martelli, earned a walk and then scored on an RBI single by Riley Straccia.

Although Randall walked two Lady Golden Tornadoes in the fifth, the Lady Patriots kept Malden off the board thanks once again to solid defense, including a grab of a sizzling line drive by Lizzy Santos to end the inning.

Revere added two more runs in the sixth when Frankie Reed smashed a single up the middle, Shayna Smith followed Reed’s lead with another base hit up the middle, and Emma Cassinello grounder to shortstop brought in Reed. Smith scored when she scooted home on a passed ball.

Revere added another run in the top of the seventh to make it 10-4. Brianna Miranda hit a rocket to third that was fumbled by the third baseman and eventually raced home when Arianna Greenman smoked a double down the left field line.

Malden threatened in the bottom of the seventh and pushed across two runs, but center fielder Qualtieri grabbed a long fly ball with a runner aboard for the final out and the 10-6 finale.

The Revere JV team also defeated Malden by a score of 13-6, giving them their second win of the season.

“Our JV team is a scrappy bunch who never quit,” noted MacDonald. “They come to practice every day and work hard to improve on their skills.”

On Monday both teams took on GBL powerhouse Everett High (14-1 overall) and both came up short, with the varsity falling 16-2 and the JV by a score of 15-0.

In the varsity contest, Revere grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a double from Frankie Reed and an RBI double from Shayna Smith, but that would prove to tbe the apogee on the day for the Lady Patriots on Everett’s Senior Day.

Everett’s ace pitcher Kristi Skane fanned 10 Lady Patriots, but Reed, Smith, Doucette and Martelli all managed to get base hits. Revere also had some nice defensive plays from Martelli, Straccia, Smith, and Santos.

MacDonald and her crew play at Somerville today (Wednesday), host O’Bryant tomorrow (Thursday), and will wrap up their season Friday evening with Senior Night at the St. Mary’s field at 6:00 vs. Winthrop.

RHS Boys Tennis Tops Everett, 3-2

The Revere High boys tennis team earned a 3-2 victory at Greater Boston League rival Everett this past Monday.

Alex Waxer played a very strong match in a 6-2, 6-4 loss at first singles; Moises Alfaro won a very tough match 6-2, 6-4 at second singles; Nick Aguilar won a critical third singles match 7-6 (7-3), 6-4; Raihan Ahmed and Vincent Phan won the deciding first doubles match 6-3, 6-4; and Sergio Osorio and Nick Barry played a very competitive match in a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) loss.

Last Wednesday against a very good Medford team. Alex Waxer played a really good player and played extremely well in a 6-2, 6-3 loss; Moises Alfaro played a strong match in a 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) loss; and Vincent Phan and Shamus Duffey played a strong doubles match in a 6-0, 6-1 loss.

Coach Mike Flynn and his crew are scheduled to host Somerville today (Wednesday) and Winthrop tomorrow Thursday).