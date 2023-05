News Briefs

Ward 1 Meeting

Join Ward One Councillor Joanne McKenna and the Beachmont Improvement Committee for a presentation by HYM to discuss the changes coming in and around Beachmont on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. at the Beachmont School Auditorium, located at 15 Everard Street.

Entrance is in the rear of the parking lot. Please plan to stay for 2 hours if you wish to attend the full meeting.

BCBS Sponsors Free Bluebikes Adventure Passes

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month and National Bike Month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (“BCBS) is sponsoring free Bluebikes Adventure Passes every Sunday in May, beginning on May 7, as part of their second annual “Miles for Mental Health” initiative. The free Adventure Passes will be available across the Bluebikes system’s 13 municipalities (Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown). Blue Cross is the sponsor of Bluebikes, which is owned by the municipalities and operated by Lyft.

Research continues to demonstrate the direct link between exercise and improved mental health. Countless studies have shown that regular exercise, like biking, can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, improve cognitive function, and even boost self-esteem, which is why Blue Cross is honoring Mental Health Awareness Month by encouraging Bluebikes ridership.

“At Blue Cross, we’re excited that our Bluebikes sponsorship can help members of our community improve both their mental and physical health,” said Jeff Bellows, the organization’s vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs. “We hope as many people as possible will take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy the outdoors on a Bluebikes and experience the whole-body wellness benefits of exercise.”

For this activation, riders can take advantage of free unlimited, two-hour Adventure Passes each Sunday in May by downloading and opening the Bluebikes App on a mobile device and selecting “Adventure Pass.”

In recognizing the importance of supporting friends and family on their mental health journeys, the state’s largest health plan is also sponsoring a “Take a Ride, Give a Ride” program, which provides all Bluebikes riders taking advantage of the “Miles for Mental Health” free rides with a unique free ride code every Sunday in May to share with a friend or family member. Additionally, riders can track how many miles* they travel during the month in the Bluebikes app, and the top 10 riders who record the most miles between May 1-31 will receive free annual Bluebikes memberships, courtesy of Blue Cross.

Blue Cross has been the title sponsor of Bluebikes since its launch in May 2018. Through their partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross continues to support system growth and accessibility, including station expansions, upgrades, and additional bikes.